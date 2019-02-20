 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 1 hour ago

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour to showcase seven houses

The annual Home Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As the Longboat Key Garden Club embarks on its 50th year in 2019, the organization is showcasing how homes on the island have changed over the decades.

For the 43rd annual Home and Garden Tour, which will run most of the day on March 2, the oldest home on the tour was built in 1969.

There are seven homes on this year’s roster, which is more than ever before. The chosen homes show the range of lifestyles Longboat Key offers, from a village cottage to two newly constructed houses.

Get a preview of the homes by clicking the links below:

3354 Bayou Gate —  Heer and Benioni Home

3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive

780 Old Compass Road— Compasshaus

536 Reclinata Drive- Maass Home

6890 Longboat Drive South – Luke Home 

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

