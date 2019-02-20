Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour to showcase seven houses

The annual Home Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
As the Longboat Key Garden Club embarks on its 50th year in 2019, the organization is showcasing how homes on the island have changed over the decades.
For the 43rd annual Home and Garden Tour, which will run most of the day on March 2, the oldest home on the tour was built in 1969.
There are seven homes on this year’s roster, which is more than ever before. The chosen homes show the range of lifestyles Longboat Key offers, from a village cottage to two newly constructed houses.
Get a preview of the homes by clicking the links below:
3354 Bayou Gate — Heer and Benioni Home
3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home
780 Old Compass Road— Compasshaus
536 Reclinata Drive- Maass Home
6890 Longboat Drive South – Luke Home