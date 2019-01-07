Longboat Key Fire Rescue to host CPR workshops

Longboat Key Fire Rescue will once again offer hands-only CPR training in the coming months.

Over the next three months, the department will host three workshops so residents can learn how and when to perform CPR. After the workshops, fire rescue staff will demonstrate how to use Advanced Life Support medical equipment.

The workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road on Jan. 23, Feb. 22 and March 15.

Each session will last approximately one hour.

For information or to sign up for classes, call Fire Rescue Liaison Tina Adams at 316-1944 or [email protected].