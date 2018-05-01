Longboat Key Fire Rescue reminds residents about CodeRED

With hurricane season a month away, the Longboat Key Fire Rescue is reminding residents about CodeRED.

Those who register for CodeRED will receive various weather and utility information through recorded phone messages, emails, text alerts and TDD/TYY alerts for the hearing-impaired.

Alerts will be sent on the following information:

Hurricane evacuations and re-entry

Severe weather warnings

Water service outages and boil-water notices

Bridge failures

Emergency messaging from public safety officials

Hurricane season starts June 1, and the town of Longboat Key would like all residents to make sure they have access to critical information, a statement from the fire department said. Residents might have recently received a door hanger with CodeRED information. The fire department asks that any residents not registered, visit longboatkey.org to do so.

When registering, visit longboatkey.org and click on “Register for CodeRED” on the left side of the screen. If further assistance is needed, residents should call 941-316-1999.