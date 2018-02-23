Longboat Key voting essentials

Know before you go

Where: Sarasota County voters cast their election day ballots at Longboat Key Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road. Manatee County voters cast their ballots at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

When: Election Day is Tuesday, March 20. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

What about early voting? In Manatee County, early voting runs for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily March 10-17. Longboat Key Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road is an early-voting location for all residents of the island.

What to bring: Current and valid photo ID with signature.

Don't forget . . .

To allow voters a chance to hear stances from all of the contested Town Commission candidates for the March 20 general election, the Longboat Observer is hosting a candidate forum. The forum will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on March 1 at the Bayfront Park Recreation Center, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Dr. The forum is moderated by Observer Publisher Emily Walsh.