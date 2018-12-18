Longboat Key Education Center gears up for winter season

If there’s a class you missed out on in college, the Longboat Key Education Center might just offer it.

“It’s like college only better, because you don’t have to pass,” Education Center Executive Director Susan Goldfarb said.

The winter season at the education center begins Jan. 4 and continues until Feb. 28 and will kick off the center’s 34th year.

From yoga and movie viewings to art and U.S. Supreme Court discussions, Goldfarb said there are favorites that never fail to fill up, including the yoga classes offered throughout the week and Breakfast Forums, which are held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in January.

The forums provide time for informal discussions about social, moral and political issues with continental breakfast served. The cost for members is $80 and $90 for nonmembers. In February and March, the forums are held on Fridays.

Elizabeth Bergmann, a choreographer, dancer, teacher and poet will be performing "COMING TO MYSELF" from 3-4:30 on Friday, Feb. 1. Courtesy photo

In addition to regular classes, Goldfarb shared what she is most looking forward to this winter season.

First is the Friday Performing Arts Programs, which begin Jan. 11. The first three installments of the program, “Inner Voices: Sex, Intimacy and Aging,” “Will Rogers Revived” and “Coming to Myself,” are from last year’s SaraSolo Festival. Each begins at 3 p.m. and costs $25 for members and $30 for members. Registration is required for all performances.

Additionally, the Friday programs include what Goldfarb has named “In the Spotlight,” a concert March 8, and “Friday at Five,” which runs for three Fridays and features the Michael Ross Trio, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Rhonda Liss and Alan Jay Corey.

For the Friday at Five performances, Goldfarb wanted to find a mix of a social and intimate atmosphere. Champagne and appetizers will be served, and attendees will sit close to the performer so they can ask questions.

Goldfarb is also introducing the first-ever poetry festival on Jan. 17, which will feature poetry readings and live music. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

On Tuesdays from Jan. 8 to March 26 the center will host a lecture series. Each lecture runs from 3-4:30 p.m. and ranges on topic from a free press to the opioid epidemic. Each lecture is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Admission for the full series is $120 for members and $180 for nonmembers.

And following all of these opportunities, the spring season kicks off March 1.

Whether students are looking to take in performances or relax their minds, the education center has offerings for all, Goldfarb said.

“We’re here to keep the mind and body active and the spirit young,” she said.

For a full schedule of classes, workshops and lectures, visit lbkeducationcenter.org. For questions and registration, call 383-8811.