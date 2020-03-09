Longboat Key dragon boat team wins weekend race

Town Hall staffers paddle to victory over neighboring towns to the north.
Dragon boat paddlers representing Longboat Key Town Hall won the Island City Championship of the Anna Maria Island Dragon Boat Festival, held Saturday along the causeway between Bradenton to Anna Maria.
The Longboat Oar Bust team of Joe Brunory, Paul Dezzi, Patti Fige, Barry Gaines, Tom Harmer, Daniel Heath, Jason Keen, Michelle Lowe, Allen Parsons, Savannah Schield and Sue Smith learned to row a dragon boat for the first time in a practice session March 1.
On race day, in the 200-meter final against beachside municipalities to the north, Longboat’s team paddled to victory in 1:09.67 seconds, in front of the Holmes Beach Mighty Dragons (1:15.89) and Anna Maria (1:17.13).
In a qualifying race that also included teams in the Community Business category, the team of Longboat Oar Bust in 1:13.32 seconds to defeat the Holmes Beach Mighty Dragons (1:17.16) and Mainsail Vacation Rentals (1:17.64). In the other qualifying race, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Spartans (1:08.34) paddled past Hancock Whitney (1:16.06) and the town of Anna Maria (1:28.76).