Longboat Key Cops Corner: You want him on that wall, you need him on that wall

Police reports from around Longboat Key. Among them this week, a dog on a seawall, a tortoise on a door step and snake that never left but couldn't be found.

May 27

Just hanging out

11:13 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A police officer checked on a group of anglers after a motorist flagged him down, worried one of them was about to jump from the New Pass bridge. After chatting with about a dozen people, the conclusion was the motorist mistook someone leaning over the railing while fishing for a person about to leap into the water.

Quittin’ time

5:12 p.m., 500 block of Yardarm Lane

Noise complaint: A man standing on a high-lift machine while painting a building under construction was told he was violating the town’s rules for construction noise after 5 p.m. The painter said he was unaware of such rules and stopped working.

Two kinds of noise

3:30 p.m., 500 block of Reclinata Drive

Noise complaint: A caller who did not wish to leave a name called police to report loud music and the sound of a dog barking coming from a nearby home. The resident was told of the complaint and immediately turned down the music. A verbal warning was issued.

Still, they were in the way

11:58 a.m., 700 block of Halyard Lane

Traffic hazard: A caller informed police of 15-20 construction vehicles causing a traffic hazard on a residential street. Police arrived to find two vehicles blocking a cul-de-sac. The others were legally parked. A worker at the site had the two vehicles in the cul-de-sac moved.

May 28

A case that solved itself

3:09 p.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive North

Found property: Police were sent to a home on a report of found property. The person there said she had found a cell phone while at an out-of-town nightclub and had not been able to find its owner. While the officer was on the way, the woman reported getting a call from the owner of the phone, and arrangements were made to reunite the phone and owner.

Ear of the beholder

8:50 p.m., 700 block of Jungle Queen Way

Noise complaint: A visitor to the area for the holiday weekend told police he was unaware his loud music would be a bother and turned it down when an officer arrived following a complaint. A routine check of criminal warrants turned up nothing untoward.

May 29

Ah, nature

7:58 a.m., 500 block of Companion Way

Citizen assist: A complaint about an odor seemingly coming from a nearby marsh was investigated by police and fire-rescue, which performed a test for leaking natural gas. Nothing was detected and the smell had dissipated by the time first responders arrived.

Not knotted

10:46 a.m., 6500 block of Bayou Hammock Road

Citizen assist: A resident called police when an uncrewed boat drifted close to her dock and seawall. The resident tied the boat off and called police, who tracked its owner to a home not far away. The boat owner said a relative likely hadn’t tied the vessel properly, allowing it to drift off.

May 30

The Wedding Song?

10:29 a.m., 3000 block of Grand Bay Boulevard

Noise complaint: As a police officer approached the home of a person who complained about noise, he reported hearing faint music from across the golf course. The officer reported back to the caller, saying a wedding was taking place at a private club, and music was allowed.

May 31

Water all over the road

3:31 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police determined a large amount of water on the roadway was coming from a sprinkler pipe that had broken from a sprinkler head. An officer was able to close a valve, and a police department employee contacted the property owner to relay the incident.

You need him on that wall

8:12 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Police investigating a report of a dog on the beach watched as a small pet, not on a leash, jumped from a seawall on private property to the beach and back again. An officer advised the owner about the town’s rules on dogs and the beach and asked that the dog say on the private side of the seawall.

June 1

The worst kind of intoxicated

2:44 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A man who a resort security agent said was loud and intoxicated was making a disturbance in the pool area. Family members were able to bring him back inside.

June 2

Could be anywhere

6:51 p.m., 3400 block of Bayou Sound

Animal complaint: A resident concerned about a black snake seen in the garage called police. An officer could not find the reptile, even with the resident’s vehicle moved outside. A small opening was left for the snake to escape, and Animal Services was called. The resident was also told a private animal-removal company might be of service.

June 3

What shell we do?

2:06 p.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Animal complaint: A caller was concerned about a gopher tortoise that had arrived at his front door. The responding officer carried the animal to a patch of trees and released it, relieving the resident.