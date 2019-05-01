Longboat Key Cops Corner: Why did the turtle cross the road?

April 20

The direct approach

5:25 p.m., 800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Unsure about the legalities of handling a turtle and unsuccessful at redirecting the animal from crossing the island’s busy main road, a caller sought help from police. The caller said he had tried to maneuver the turtle out of the travel lanes, but it kept returning to danger. The officer assigned to the call picked up the turtle, walked it over to a nearby golf course pond and released it.

It’s OK

2:41 a.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive

Suspicious person: A caller to police reported an unfamiliar car backed into the driveway of a neighbor’s home. When an officer arrived, he met with a man who said his mother lived in the unit, that he had just finished working and a friend had driven him there. The man told the officer he’d chat with the caller later in the morning to reassure him everything was OK.

Blocking the way

12:50 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police were alerted to a truck and trailer blocking the southbound bike lane while parked alongside Gulf of Mexico Drive. By the time an officer arrived, the vehicle had been moved.

April 21

Sit . . . stay . . . leave

1:59 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Dog on the beach: A man with a dog was approached by officers who explained that only bonafide service animals are allowed on the beach. The dog owner couldn’t produce documentation or an explanation of how the dog qualified as a trained service animal. In fact, the dog lunged at officers and passers-by and didn’t obey the owner’s commands to sit. The owner described his dog, a pit bull, as more of a comfort dog. Officers told him comfort dogs aren’t allowed on the beach.

Focusing on suspicion

2:01 p.m., 700 St. Judes Drive

Suspicious person: Unwanted photography was the reason for a police call to settle a situation between an employee and a neighbor. The employee told police a man was making her uncomfortable by taking photos of her and her car. She said she was on the property working for the owner. The neighbor said instead of calling the police about a person he didn't recognize, he chose to take photos and video to document what he was seeing. Police told him to call them if he suspects criminal activity instead of relying on photography.

Going an extra mile

2:17 p.m., 4400 block of Exeter Drive

Public service: An officer was dispatched to help a caller move a mirror off a wall, and when he arrived, he spotted a water leak on the ceiling of the foyer. The officer notified building management and also the upstairs neighbor about the possibility of a leak. The upstairs neighbor said she would ask the building manager to check out the problem.

Take the day off

6:30 p.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Noise: Police told a man working on a tile project in his home that the noise made by a grinder was disturbing his neighbors and that town regulations prohibit construction on Sundays. He was reminded this interaction with police over noise was not the first and that further complaints might require more stringent measures to gain his compliance.

April 22

Keys to success

10:26 a.m., 500 block of Ranger Lane

Public service: An officer responded to a home regarding an infant’s bedroom door that had become locked from the inside. The officer used a multi-purpose tool to unlock the door. Six minutes after the call was received, the officer was back on patrol.

April 24

No one aboard

1:55 p.m., Longboat Pass Bridge

Unsecured boat: A police department marine patrol officer heard from a boater who reported a vessel adrift in Longboat Pass. With the help of the other boater, the officer found the boat, which slipped its anchor and floated away from Greer Island. Once the vessel was secured back at the island, police looked for its owner. While checking the area, an officer spotted a group of people standing near the boat. He confirmed the boat was theirs. They said the boat was a rental, and all of their party was accounted for.