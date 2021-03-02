Longboat Key Cops Corner: Whoa!

Feb. 16

Whoa!

11:25 a.m., Ranger Lane and Bogey Lane

Traffic: The driver of a pickup truck was stopped when an officer watched as the vehicle rolled through a stop sign. The driver was issued a written warning after conceding to the officer he knew what he had done wrong.

In the Village . . . Police officers continue writing warnings and citations for violations of the town’s resident parking pass rules Longbeach Village. Here’s a breakdown of a recent week of activity. 102 Resident permits issued to date 86 Guest permits issued to date 14 Warnings issued Feb. 16-23 6 Citations issued Feb. 16-23

No need for alarm

4:51 p.m., 600 block of Yawl Lane

Alarm: Police were summoned to a residence by an activated intruder alarm. A check of the property’s perimeter indicated nothing out of the ordinary. The investigating officer found two garage doors unsecured, though the doorway into the home was locked. All other doors and windows were secure, the officer found.

No one home

5:37 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

911 call: An officer went to a condominium community in response to a incomplete 911 call. The officer arrived and check throughout the community’s common areas, though no one approached him or flagged him down for assistance. The office was closed and no employees could be found. The same kind of incomplete 911 call was received and investigated 11 hours later, and no activity was spotted at the scene.

No time for the beach

9:40 p.m., 300 block of North Shore Road

Parking: A vehicle parked near the beach beyond established hours were issued a written warning. 10 minutes later, the same officer issued another written warning to a second car similarly parked beyond legal hours.

Feb. 17

Helping out

12:48 a.m., 100 block of Sands Point Road

Rescue assist: Police joined fire-rescue on a medical call that required the transportation of a patient to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Three patients

4:52 a.m., 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue assist: Three patients were taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by fire rescue. Police arrived to assist, but an officer was told the medical personnel were attending to the patients.

Ooops

9:01 a.m., 500 block of Yardarm Lane

Alarm: Police responded to a home on a report of an activated panic alarm. The officer was told the alarm’s activation had been an accident.

No smoke, no fire

12:06 p.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: First responders were called to a condominium community on a report of an activated fire alarm. Fire rescue personnel concluded the alarm had been set off by construction dust.

Too slow

3:20 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a slow-speed vehicle was issued a warning for driving in a 45 mph zone. The driver was unaware of the regulations because the vehicle was a rental. In addition to the verbal warning, the driver was given an explanation of the regulations.

Light ‘em up

8:24 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a rental car was issued a verbal warning after a police officer spotted the car after dark without its taillights illuminated. The officer also showed the driver the proper operation of the lights.

Feb. 20

Not welcome

11:04 a.m., 900 block of Spanish Drive South

Trespassing: A resident called police to report trespassers who had driven around a barrier to a private beach access point. No damage had been done, but the caller said two other instances of trespassing had taken place there.