Longboat Key Cops Corner: Who… who… who… is in there?

Friday, July 22

Tangled

11:01 a.m., 7100 block of Longboat Drive North

Animal complaint: A resident alerted police to the presence of a dead bird, tangled in fishing line, stuck in a nearby tree. The officer, upon determining the incident was not a criminal matter, requested the town’s Public Works Department remove the bird from the tree.

Funny, how?

11:30 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police were called to a rental property in response to a noise complaint. When an officer and a sergeant arrived, they reported hearing laughter inside the unit as they approached. The law-enforcement pair explained the nature of the complaint to the unit’s tenant, who agreed to tone down the jocularity. The officers also said future complaints could result in a citation, which was no laughing matter.

Saturday, July 23

Not-so-shocking

7:49 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire assist: Police responded to a report of an overhead cable hanging from its pole to the ground. Fire-rescue personnel ascertained it was a TV/data cable, not a dangerous power line.

Fall comes early

8:26 a.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Traffic hazard: An officer driving through a neighborhood spotted a recently planted tree toppled over into the street, blocking about five feet of pavement adjacent to an under-construction home. The officer used a pair of traffic cones to alert drivers to a hazard ahead until the tree could be reset.

Happy grilling

4:37 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious people: Police arrived at a beach location to investigate a report of suspicious people, grilling and possibly littering. A sergeant and an officer found five or six people gathered, grilling but not doing anything illegal. The caller was made aware of the officers’ non-criminal findings.

Sunday, July 24

Rainy days are the worst

9:22 a.m., 600 block of Bayport Way

Citizen assist: A resident of a condominium community called police to complain about her postal carrier leaving mail in the rain, which she described as an ongoing problem. The officer suggested bringing her concerns to the condominium's manager to possibly devise another delivery arrangement.

Doing the right thing

2:03 p.m., 3500 block of Fair Oaks Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called town police for help returning a wallet he found while in unincorporated mainland Sarasota County. The officer was able to find a drop-off point for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and passed that information on to the Good Samaritan.

Sad journey

3:56 p.m., Sarasota Bay

Animal call: The town’s marine patrol officer assisted Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in rescuing a sea turtle that had been injured in a collision with a boat propeller. The turtle was brought aboard the police vessel and brought back to a waiting veterinarian team, though the animal died on the way back to land.

Tuesday, July 26

Anonymous call about . . . trash

3:56 p.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller who did not want to be contacted by officers reported a batch of trash along the beach, likely blown from a trash can by wind from a storm. Not only did the officers clean up the mess, but they also carried the frame of a pop-up sun tent they found to a spot near the beach access and requested Public Works staffers be contacted to retrieve it.

Wednesday, July 27

Some cars just don’t belong

6:07 p.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A vehicle that does not belong to a resident of a condominium complex was reported as suspicious, prompting a visit by police. The responding officer told the caller that because the vehicle was on private property, management was within its rights to have it towed from the premises.

Who… who… who… is in there?

8:58 p.m., 3500 block of Mistletoe Lane

Unsecure premises: Officers on patrol spotted a residence with an open door and stopped to investigate. Inside, they found an ongoing construction project, along with an owl, which seemed to be in some distress. One of the officers was able to coax the bird outside. The officers closed the door but were unable to lock up with a deadbolt.

Thursday, July 28

Ear they are (no, they’re not)

9 a.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller to police told an officer she had lost her popular brand of ear buds and had used their GPS tracking feature to suspect they were to be found nearby. A search of the area turned up nothing.

No can do

4:25 p.m., police headquarters

Citizen assist: A visitor to the police department stopped in to ask if an officer could verify the repair of faulty equipment on his vehicle for which he had been cited. The officer reported that because the citation did not specify what equipment was faulty, he could not verify its repair.