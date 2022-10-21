Longboat Key Cops Corner: When the tow truck needs a tow truck

Friday, Oct. 14

D’oh truck

3:30 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: An out of state tow truck driver asked police to summon another tow company to assist when the vehicle he was pulling fell off and was damaged. The driver said he had just turned off Gulf of Mexico Drive when his truck drove over a large downed tree limb, which led to the vehicle he was towing falling off his rig, resulting in damage. The driver was unable to extricate the vehicle from the predicament and asked for peer assistance. A police officer stood by for the purposes of traffic control while work was under way. The driver said he would contact his company’s insurance carrier.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Lost and found

4 a.m., 600 block of Fox Street

Missing person: A man called police to report a family member and a friend left for a walk on the beach three hours earlier, with the family member still not home. The friend said the two had become separated. Officers who began searching found the family member at another condominium property and returned her home.

Chain of custody

12:23 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A member of the town’s fire department came to the police department with a credit card turned over to him. The card in question had been found in St. Armands Circle by a concerned citizen. A police representative said that ordinarily, since the card was located in the city of Sarasota, the town’s police would have no jurisdiction. But since it was in the custody of a town employee, who turned it in to another town employee, it would be held for safekeeping. A search for the name on the card was fruitless.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Road closed

6:04 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire assist: Police and fire personnel closed a segment of the road for about 90 minutes following a confirmed report of a low-hanging cable over the roadway. The cable was about 8-10 feet off the ground. Florida Power and Light was summoned to the scene, and arrived about an hour later. The road reopened a short time later. No detour was available while the road was closed.

Monday, Oct. 17

Wrong number, right sound

12:20 a.m., 600 block of Bayport Way

Suspicious incident: A resident reported a series of loud bangs coming from one of two vacant units in a multi-family building. Police gained access to both unoccupied units and found nothing out of the ordinary and no apparent sources of noise. A canvass of the area turned up a resident in another adjacent unit who conceded she was using a hammer following her return to the area after Hurricane Ian. No crime was committed.

Magazine news

3:35 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: The owner of a rental property came to the police department with ammunition she found in the closet after the departure of a tenant. The property owner said she knew nothing about guns and ammunition but surmised the tenant must have left the loaded handgun ammunition magazine upon departure. A department sergeant accepted the property and entered the items into the department’s property and evidence lockup.

*&%$#@’ing car

7:30 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police received a report of a man behind a town fire station muttering to himself while trying to attempting to fix a car. The man told an officer he was trying to secure with a bungee cord the hatch of his vehicle, the latch of which had broken. The officer reported the man was not intoxicated and had not committed any crime. The man drove off several minutes after police arrived.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Pipe down

12:40 a.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A resident of the fourth floor of a building called police to report what sounded like a loud party on either the fifth or third floors. A canvass of both floors turned up nothing, but officers did find music coming from a fourth floor unit and saw through a window people gathered in the kitchen. An officer knocked on the door and explained the reason for his visit. The people said they would turn down their music and try to remain quiet the rest of the night.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Stuck

12:24 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating call: While on patrol, the town’s marine patrol officer watched as a 40-foot vessel northbound in the intracoastal waterway strayed from the channel and became grounded. The officer contacted the captain via marine radio and learned there was no emergency and that a commercial tow service was underway to help. The officer said he would check in on the stricken vessel later, learning that the grounded boat could not be freed until the next high tide. The officer reminded the captain to call via 911 or marine radio if assistance was needed.

So tired

1:59 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer watched as a dump truck with a trailer drove northbound with a completely flat and disintegrating tire, creating a traffic hazard. Following a traffic stop, the driver told the officer he was trying to get to a job site. The officer directed the driver to the side of the road, where the driver called his company to arrange a tow.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Alarming

8:35 p.m., 1600 block of Harbor Cay Lane

Alarm: Officers were sent to a home, still shuttered from the hurricane, following the activation of the building’s intruder alarm system. Nothing appeared to indicate a break in to the officers, a fact confirmed by the alarm company. The alarm had been activated in error, the company said, and the proper code was given to cancel it.

Friday, Oct. 21

Mighty nice of them

8:49 a.m., 700 Tarawitt Drive

Citizen assist: A resident called police to report a trailer in front of a home was blocking the road. Officers went to investigate and found a trailer parked in the driveway of a home. The owner of the home said the work team in question moved their trailer immediately after a motorist complained about access.