Longboat Key Cops Corner: When the prime suspect is the wind

Sept. 21

Alarming motion

1:35 a.m., 500 block of Ketch Lane

Alarm: Police were called in the early-morning hours to a home in response to an activated burglar alarm. An officer reported seeing nothing unusual in his initial look around the exterior and spoke to the residents, who also reported seeing no one inside or outside. An interior check of the home provided a likely answer: the officer reported a fabric hurricane barrier likely moved in the wind, setting off the alarm system’s motion detection feature.

Helping out a bird

8:14 a.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive

Animal assistance: An officer was called to check on the well-being of a bird found sitting in the middle of a roadway. The officer observed the osprey to either be sick or injured. He picked it up and placed it in the back seat of his vehicle. The bird was brought to Save our Seabirds for assessment and treatment.

Four people and a dog

12:36 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious people: A report of four suspicious people on the beach, along with a dog, brought out a pair of officers to investigate. Both officers reported seeing nothing suspicious on the beach.

Be right back

12:56 p.m., 600 block of Marbury Lane

Alarm: An alarm activated in a home’s garage alerted police to a potential problem. The homeowner and police officer arrived on the property at the same time, and the homeowner said he had received a call from his alarm company shortly after driving off. He surmised he might have set off the alarm while backing out of the garage. The homeowner reset the alarm.

Who are those guys?

8:33 p.m.. 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A resident called police to report seeing two men in the area the previous night taking photographs with cameras equipped with large lenses. The resident said the situation was odd and wanted to make a report. The officer asked the resident to call again if the men returned, and that police would keep an eye on things through the night.

Quittin’ time

9:08 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Traffic violation: A driver heading west was spotted going 34 mph in a 20 mph zone. The driver said she was heading home after work. With no wants or warrants noted, the driver was issued a written warning for speed.

Seems fair

9:55 p.m., 500 block of Edlee Lane

Disturbance: An officer arriving at the scene of a disturbance learned both parties had been drinking and arguing, but no violence had taken place. Both parties agreed to separate for the night: one remaining inside. The other agreed to sleep in a truck.

Sept. 22

The sound of music

12:37 p.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Noise disturbance: Loud music was reported coming from somewhere north of a caller’s location. An officer sent to investigate reported hearing music in the vicinity but couldn’t pinpoint its location after an extensive look around. The officer concluded it might be coming from somewhere on the water, possibly on Jewfish Key. The caller chose not to speak directly with an officer.

Sept. 23

Open to the openness

1:13 a.m., 700 block of Lyons Lane

Suspicious circumstance: An officer who spotted a residence with its side door and garage door open spoke to the resident and was told the resident didn’t care the doors were unsecured.

Lost, found, returned: Part I

9:55 a.m., Longboat Police Department

Found property: An officer met a resident at the town police department building about an iPhone the resident found in the bike lane on the north end of town. The officer was able to determine ownership of the phone, and the property was returned.

Nothing to see here

12:05 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: A fire alarm at a resort was determined by Longboat Key Fire Department to be a false alarm.

Sept. 24

Lost, found, returned: Part 2

9:07 a.m., 500 block of Ketch Lane

Found property: A resident called police to report finding a bag containing eyeglasses and a cell phone at the intersection of Longboat Club Road and Gulf of Mexico Drive. An officer was able to determine ownership of the phone, and the property was returned at the police department building.

Keys to a mystery

10:44 a.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: A woman who told police she had been away for months returned and reported finding an automotive key fob in her mailbox. The woman, who didn’t give police her name and declined to sign a property receipt, speculated the fob could have been there for months. The key fob was taken to the police department for safe keeping and processing.

Hmmmmm?

2:45 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious activity: An employee with the town’s Public Works Department alerted police to a situation in a parking lot that warranted investigation. Vehicles were entering the parking lot, pulling in very close to a car backed into a space, speaking with its occupants, then leaving. Though an officer arrived within a minute of getting the report, no vehicles were spotted. No license plate numbers were noted.

Good tidings

10:42 a .m., 600 block of Halyard Lane

Suspicious person: Police were called about a man seen for more than an hour sitting in the bushes near a stump at the end of a neighborhood street, ultimately leaving behind a plastic water bottle. Police spoke to a man answering the provided description and learned he was part of a dock-construction crew next door. The crew had to take a break when the tide rose beyond a point at which they could work. The man was sitting in the bushes to get out of the sun. The man and the work-crew supervisor were told not to venture on to other people's property.

The new phone books are here

7:41 p.m., 500 block of Schooner Lane

Suspicious vehicle: An unmarked white van, driving slowly through a neighborhood after sunset, drew the suspicion of a resident, who called police. An officer who responded learned the van’s driver was delivering telephone directories. The officer suggested delivery activities take place during daylight hours. The driver said he was finished with his route and was leaving.

Dial S for Suspicious

9:54 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious vehicles: The manager of a store called police to report a pair of white vans in the parking lot as employees were getting ready to leave for the night. An officer determined the vans were part of a team delivering telephone directories in the area, and the out-of-town drivers were looking for a place to sleep.