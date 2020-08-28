Longboat Key Cops Corner: What happens on Longboat . . .

Aug. 22

What happens on Longboat . . .

5:23 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police issued a trespassing order to a couple who were reportedly acting inappropriately at a resort swimming pool. When police arrived and spoke to a resort employee, the officer was told the couple had left the pool area for the beach and that they were no longer welcome. One of the two apologized for the behavior and the other said their vehicle was still on the property. Police allowed them to retrieve their vehicle but were otherwise banned.

Aug. 23

Turtle patrol

9 a.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A report of an improperly parked vehicle was investigated, with the officer finding a vehicle belonging to Mote Marine parked in connection with a sea turtle patrol. No violation was noted.

Suspicious, but color coordinated

10:22 a.m., Gulfside Road

Suspicious person: A concerned resident called police after seeing a man, dressed in a gray shirt and black shorts, walking around a neighbors home while carrying a clipboard. The man left in a black car. Police, upon arrival, learned the suspicious man had left the area about 10 minutes earlier.

A day of rest

12:24 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A home builder was told of the town’s prohibition on Sunday construction work after an officer responded to a call and found plumbing work being done. The worker agreed to shut down for the day.

That’s no help

1:42 p.m., near Longboat Pass

Boating violation: A passenger on the rear of a personal watercraft was spotted holding, not wearing, a personal floatation device. Following a stop by the department’s marine-patrol unit, the vessel’s operator was issued a verbal warning and both riders were educated on the rules regarding floatation devices.

We see you

2:25 p.m., near New Pass

Boating violation: Numerous calls regarding the erratic driving of a personal watercraft were received by the town’s marine-patrol officer. With the help of Sarasota Police, the town’s officer cited the vessel’s driver for excessive wake in a slow speed zone.

Free vacation ends now

3:30 p.m. 4600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: Management of a resort called police following the discovery of a small suitcase and a bag of food on the screened lanai of a closed unit. As an officer was speaking to a resort employee, two people walked up from the beach and conceded they had been on the lanai to drink and eat. The two were issued trespassing orders and told they would be arrested if again found on the property.

Aug. 25

Spotted

8:26 a.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A resident called police to alert them about a car parked within a barricaded public parking lot alongside the beach. Before an officer could respond, another member of the police department noted that he had seen the same vehicle earlier, and that it was connected to Mote Marine’s sea turtle beach patrols.

Missing, not missing

11:09 a.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Missing person: An officer was flagged town by the spouse of a man who was overdue to return from church. Police canvassed the area between home and the mid-island church, learning that the town’s license plate reading system had spotted the man’s vehicle not long ago. Police then learned the man, who has a history of memory problems, returned home safely after stopping for coffee with friends.

Not quite underground yet

6:30 p.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Rescue assist: Police directed traffic around a downed power line while utility workers could arrive and make repairs. Fire-rescue also responded. No property damage was reported.

Aug. 27

No longer welcome

4:15 p.m., 500 block of Outrigger Lane

Wildlife call: A persistent raccoon on a resident’s back patio was enough for a call to the police. The resident said the raccoon had been there for some time and hissed when he tried to shoo it away with a broom. An officer, using an animal snare, was able to move the raccoon off the patio, resulting in the animal running off into the nearby woods.