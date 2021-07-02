Longboat Key Cops Corner: We're just resting

June 26

Uh, where have you been?

3:20 a.m., North Shore Road

Parking citation: An officer spotted a car parked alongside the road outside of the allowed hours of 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The officer documented the car with photographs and handed a parking citation to the owner as they walked up from the beach.

Just restin’

5:13 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious vehicle: A store employee called police regarding a car spotted in the parking lot hours earlier with blankets hanging from the windows, which the employee evaluated as suspicious. A police officer learned from the vehicles’ occupants that they arrived early in town for a stay at a resort but couldn’t check in until 11 a.m. When told they could not stay like that in the parking lot, they left for a town park.

On its way

7:30 a.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal: A caller concerned about a bird in the road called police for help. The bird could have been injured and unable to fly, the caller said. An officer searched for the bird along the road and in nearby brush but didn’t find it.

Different stories

8:27 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Citizen dispute: Police received a call about a woman being pushed out of a vehicle, which drove off. An officer spoke to the woman who said no such thing happened, but that she was merely out walking in the rain. The woman did ask to use a phone to call a family member to pick her up. No injuries were evident, and there were no warrants out for her arrest. The woman was taken to the police department, where a family member picked her up.

Reality TV?

9:06 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A resident of a multi-family building called police concerned over a possible disturbance between a man and a teen in an adjoining unit. Police responded and spoke to a man in the unit who said he was alone, though he was watching TV. A canvass of the area, which included speaking to several other residents, resulted in no other reports of trouble.

June 27

7:28 a.m., Near New Pass

Agency assistance: A report of a capsized sailboat turned out to be a vessel that had broken away from its mooring in a storm the previous night. The owner was notified.

Down on power

5:19 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue assist: Police and fire-rescue worked together to stop traffic when a power line fell across all lanes of the highway. Nearby, a person reported a tree limb had fallen on a rental car, resulting in about $1,000 damage and knocking the power line to the ground.

No fooling

10:36 a.m., 6800 Longboat Drive

Suspicious incident: A resident called police concerned about numerous calls and emails that claimed to be from a popular national sweepstakes company, relaying the news she had won millions of dollars and a new, luxury vehicle. All she had to do was deposit $2,500 to cover delivery expenses in a certain bank account. The resident said no personal data was given, though the caller knew both her local address and out-of-state address. The officer reminded the resident not to offer up any information and to report the incident to the bank’s fraud department.

June 30

Kayak? Log?

12:36 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A caller alerted to police to a possible drifting kayak in Sarasota Bay. An officer arrived and spotted a black object about 1,000 feet into the water, though it did not immediately appear like a kayak. The officer requested a marine unit get a closer look.

Suspiciously comfy

5:37 p.m., 600 block of Bayport Way

Suspicious vehicle: A resident reported a suspicious looking white box truck parked in the neighborhood. Police learned it was delivering a mattress to a nearby home.

Outdoorsy

7 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A report of a person spearfishing in a golf course lake prompted an investigation by police. An officer initially found people in the area walking dogs and one person recovering golf balls from the water, which could have been mistaken for spearfishing. A further checking, the officer found a person fly fishing. After determining the person was neither a member of the private club or a guest, the officer said the fly fisher should leave.