Longboat Key Cops Corner: We're fine, really

Jan. 20

All is well

5:22 a.m., 600 block of Weston Pointe Court

Rescue: Police responded to a medical-alert alarm but arrived to find no one in need of assistance. The alert was possibly the result of a power failure in the area.

Never mind

4:31 p.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive South

Suspicious circumstance: A caller wanted to make a report of damage done to a parked vehicle. Before the officer could arrive, less than 10 minutes from receiving the initial report, the caller indicated they no longer wanted to meet with an officer.

Jan. 21

That sounds worse

9:32 a.m., 3500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire report: Police and fire-rescue units responded to a fire alarm at a condominium complex that was upgraded enroute to a report of a structure fire. Firefighters confirmed smoke in an elevator shaft but a fire could not be located.

Where he should be

12:57 p.m., 600 block of Russell Street

Alarm: An alarm indicating an intruder prompted police to investigate a residence. On the scene, an officer spoke to a pest-control company employee. While the officer was on the scene, a proper authorization code was given and the property owner vouched for the pest-control employee’s presence.

Jan. 22

Let us out

10:29 a.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Rescue: Two people were rescued from a malfunctioning elevator. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 25

Nothing to worry about

12:55 p.m., 3600 block of Fair Oaks Place

Alarm: Police investigated an activated intruder alarm at a home but found everything secure with no signs of a break-in.

All in order

2:04 p.m., 3200 block of Bayou Road

Alarm: A home was checked and found to be secure following an activated burglar alarm.

App-reciate you finding it

3:12 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: A resident called police to report finding a smartphone while walking near a park. The officer took custody of the phone and not long later encountered its owner in the parking lot of the police station. With the proper code to unlock the phone, the owner signed a property receipt and was connected again.

No place to park

3:37 p.m., 700 block of Russell Street

Parking: An officer on patrol ticket a vehicle parked too close to a fire hydrant.

Place to park

4:16 p.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Parking: A caller complained about three cars parked on the south side of the road. An officer sent to investigate told the caller the cars were parked properly.

This belongs to you

4:08 p.m., near the Sister Keys

Boating: While on marine patrol, an officer found an Intracoastal Waterway buoy adrift from its mooring. The officer towed the marker to the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Cortez.

Teamwork

5:27 p.m., 6500 block of Bayou Hammock Road

Boating: The police department’s marine patrol officer was alerted to a man who had fallen from a dinghy and was in the water. When he arrived, the officer found an off-duty officer had already rendered assistance and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries by Longboat Key fire-rescue. The man was taken to the hospital.

Jan. 26

A different kind of alarm

1:08 p.m., 500 block of Cutter Lane

Boat alarm: A report of a boat alarm prompted a visit by a police officer, who arrived to find two boats moored to a dock with no one at home. The boats appeared to be secure and untampered with.

They’re OK

5:10 p.m., 700 block of Linley Street

Parking: An officer determined three vehicles reported to be parked illegally were, in fact, properly parked.

It checks out

5:12 p.m., 500 block of Putting Green Lane

Alarm: An officer responding to a report of an activated alarm at a home was met at the scene by a sergeant who had already performed an exterior check of the property, only to find no signs of foul play.

Jan. 27

Not permitted

3:25 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: An out of state electric car was ticketed for parking improperly in a town park.

It's for bikes, really

11:58 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: An officer responded to a report of three vehicles parked along the highway, blocking the bicycle lane. Upon his arrival, he found a truck and a trailer, parked in the grass outside of the bike lane. No violations were noted.

Nothing missing

12:49 p.m., 600 block of General Harris Street

Found property: A found wallet was turned over to a Public Works Department employee in Bayfront Park, who in turn brought it to the Public Works building. Police met with the Public Works office manager, who turned the wallet over to police. An officer connected with the wallet owner via information found inside and returned the property. Nothing was reported missing.

Yup, that's a ticket

12:51 p.m, Lois Avenue and Broadway Street

Parking: An officer cited a vehicle for improper parking following a report it was parked in a no-parking zone.

Jan. 28

Permitted to work

7:48 a.m., 6800 block of Poinsetta Avenue

Noise: Police sent to investigate utility workers on the job before established hours learned from a supervisor the crew had an extended-hour permit from the city. Still, though, the supervisor said he would stop work until 8 a.m. and check with the town to ensure the permit was still in force.

No harm

12:43 p.m., 5000 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious person: Police were called regarding a person at a shopping plaza talking to themselves. While looking for the person, police chatted with an employee who knew the man and said he was a resident of the area and that he has been diagnosed with a condition that leads to this behavior.

Hard to find

4:11 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police were alerted to a pickup truck being driven recklessly north on Gulf of Mexico Drive. A caller relayed information about the truck and where it turned off the highway. An officer sent to investigate could not locate a vehicle with such a description.

Dirty business

7:04 p.m., 700 block of Magnolia Road

Obstruction: Police were told about several mounds of dirt on a roadway and investigated. What appeared to be two or three dump-truck sized loads of soil were blocking the road’s eastbound lanes. Officers marked the mounds with yellow tape and left a voicemail with the contractor. Code Enforcement was also notified.

It's broken

8:45 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer stopped to check on a vehicle he found on the side of the road. The owner said the vehicle was experiencing transmission problems and planned to have it removed by morning. After contacting a roadside-assistance company, a tow vehicle was contacted and scheduled.