Longboat Key Cops Corner: Well, it was dark

Friday, Dec. 3

Dark clothes at night

11:48 p.m., 500 block of Outrigger Lane

Suspicious person: A caller who did not wish to meet with an officer reported a suspicious looking figure wearing dark clothes walking down the street. A canvass of the street and the adjoining area did not produce anyone answering that description.

A yacht of explaining to do

11:53 p.m., 2600 block of Harbourside Drive

Intoxicated person: Police were called to investigate what appeared to be a case of an intoxicated woman speaking loudly into a cell phone in a restaurant parking lot, but the case turned out to be a bit more. While speaking with the woman from out of state, who was trying to find her way home, another woman from a different state walked up and said the two had been sharing a ride-service car. Until the first woman kicked her out. The woman on foot had no idea where her former car-sharing partner had been until she saw officers speaking to her. Both women, it turns out, were guests aboard a relative's vessel in the nearby harbor. The friend, who had not been drinking, said she would care for the intoxicated woman.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Water bother

4:45 p.m., 700 block of Lands End Drive

Noise from the water: Police responded to a complaint about a boat north of the island creating a nuisance with loud music. By the time the police arrived, the vessel had departed. The officer relayed his findings to the caller, who confirmed what the police officer had seen and heard.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Key to success

12:24 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A driver who called police after she locked her keys in her car told the responding officer she had since made contact with a friend who could bring her home to retrieve her spare set of keys. No action was required of the officer.

Talk to the kids

3:10 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A children's Christmas party was mistaken by a caller for a commercial venture in which public beach access was closed and participants charged admission. An officer found the two people in charge did indeed run a business, but the party was strictly a private children's event with no alcohol or admission. The two organizers asked if the officer wanted to confirm the story with the children. No violations were found.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Merry *&#@#* Christmas

10:01 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A representative of a residential complex reported to police a truck driver making a delivery yelled profane words at her when she asked the driver to park elsewhere. The representative requested a police report be made of the incident. It was.

Gas leak

4:09 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: Traffic was shutdown for about an hour as police and other first responders dealt with a gas main broken during construction. There were no injuries.

Name that tune

4:49 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Trespassing: A couple who said they were trying to perform music in a shopping center for donations to further travel south to Naples to see family were told to leave the private premises. A complaint had been registered with police regarding panhandling. The couple returned to their car and left.

Under construction

5:52 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller to police reported what seemed to be an improperly parked vehicle. It was actually a construction vehicle associated with the town's underground utilities construction project.

No problem

9:22 p.m., 4400 block of Exeter Drive

Citizen assist: What was reported as a potential burglary in progress was actually a case of a property owner inside painting the walls. No crime was found. The caller was updated on what the officer found.