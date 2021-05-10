Longboat Key Cops Corner: Trouble on Broadway

April 27

Wheeled away

11:51 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Theft: A property manager reported the theft of two Waste Management trash bins and a recycling bin from the same company. Per a quote from Waste Management, the bins were valued at $60 total. An officer canvassed the property but could not find the missing bins. A video system on the premises was said to be not working properly.

Water break

2:15 p.m., northbound Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer stopped to see why a vehicle was stopped partially in the bicycle lane with its flashers activated. The driver responded he had become nauseous while driving and stopped. The officer gave the driver a bottle of water and asked that he pull entirely off the bike lane.

April 28

Tree 1, car 0

9:18 a.m., 6500 block of Bayou Hammock Road

Property damage, not vandalism: A resident called police to report that he had damaged his vehicle while backing out of his property. He said his driver's side front tire had struck a tree, disabling the vehicle. The driver was advised to complete a self-report on the incident on the Florida Highway Patrol website.

Trouble on Broadway

5:37 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Citizen dispute: While in the neighborhood, an officer on patrol heard commotion nearby and went to investigate. What he found was a property owner who said she had yelled at a dog owner for allowing the pet to relieve itself on her yard. The dog owner said the resident tried to grab the dog’s leash to lead the animal from the property and that the resident had been belligerent. The resident said she had previously asked the dog owner not to allow the dog to use the property to relieve itself. The officer reported he did not directly witness any infractions.

Up on the roof

8:09 p.m., 700 block of Old Compass Road

Noise: A call from a neighborhood about roof work progressing past allowed hours prompted an officer to check out the situation. The officer encountered a crew with limited mastery of English. The officer was able to explain the work hours and understood from the crew they were wrapping up their work.

May 1

Renegade barbecue

2:30 p.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: Police were called over an argument stemming from a man, woman and six children moving off a public beach to use a privately maintained barbecue grill nearby. By the time an officer arrived, the group had departed.

Tiki talking

11:57 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A group of people gathered at a tiki hut and talking loudly told an officer who responded to the area following a complaint that they were leaving for the night. They refused to offer any other information.

May 2

Capturing a moment

7:29 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police could not locate a pickup truck that had been reportedly stopped in the middle of Gulf of Mexico Drive. A witness said someone in the vehicle appeared to be taking photographs.

A mysterious call for help

8:28 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Suspicious incident: A beachgoer leaving the area reported hearing the sound of a woman calling for help from within a patch of mangroves near the beach. Police searched but found no one in danger. Others on the beach told officers they had not heard such a cry for help.

May 4

No cars allowed

8:35 a.m., 1700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer spoke to the driver of a vehicle found driving on the sidewalk. The driver said he was a representative of the homeowners association and property management company and was surveying the landscaping. The officer made clear to the driver that driving on the sidewalk was not permitted.

May 6

Who’s a good dog?

12:54 a.m., 6900 block of Poinsettia Drive

Animal complaint: A barking-dog complaint prompted an officer to arrive at a home, only to find no humans present. The officer was able to get the dogs to stop barking, at which point the resident returned home and said he would address the situation. The officer issued a verbal warning.

Service above self

1:50 a.m., 7000 block of Bayside Drive

Citizen assist: An officer was sent to a home to assist the 89-year-old homeowner in closing the garage door. The officer was successful in securing it.

Delivering damage

11:44 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage, not vandalism: Two days after a truck had been on the property delivering furniture, damage had been noted to a community clubhouse’s rain gutters. There was no surveillance video of the area and the caller to police could not confirm the delivery truck was responsible for the damage, which was estimated at $3,000.

May 8

A bad day fishing . . .

8:47 p.m., Longboat Pass Bridge

Information report: A boater who was not identified called police from the water to say someone on the bridge above threw something at his vessel as he passed through. Anglers on the bridge told an officer a boat had passed recently and fouled their fishing lines and continued heading east from the bridge.

May 10

Who’s there?

8:34 a.m., 3500 Fair Oaks Drive

Animal complaint: An officer sent to a home on an animal call encountered an injured owl on the lanai. Animal Control officers arrived to care for the bird and take it for treatment.