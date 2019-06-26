Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of silence . . . please

JUNE 15

It’s gone, Part I

12:45 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer on patrol spotted a vehicle parked outside the gates of a town park. Before he was summoned to another call, the officer checked the park and found no one. When he returned from the call, the vehicle was gone.

Time for quiet

3:51 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Loud music was reported from a home. When police arrived, they spoke to an out of town man who said his father owned the property. He was told the music was too loud and was disturbing the neighbors. The man said he would turn down the music.

He’s here to paint

8:24 a.m., 700 block of Binnacle Drive

Burglar alarm: An activated burglar alarm alerted officers to a possible break-in at a home. Once on the scene, they discovered a painting contractor who had set off the alarm. There were no signs of foul play.

No need for speed

9:27 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An out of town driver was given a verbal warning after an officer on patrol spotted her car traveling at a high speed.

Paws on the sand

9:32 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Police were informed about an unleashed dog on the beach, and went to investigate. Once at the beach, the officer who responded was told the dog and its owner had left the area on their own. Only bonafide service dogs are allowed on the beach.

Too close

11:25 a.m., New Pass bridge

Boating violation: An officer on marine patrol for the police department stopped a boat towing an inner tube and rider in the New Pass Channel, in close proximity to the New Pass bridge. The boat operator said he was unaware of his violation and agreed to move into open waters of Sarasota Bay or the Gulf of Mexico to continue. The boat operator was issued a verbal warning.

That wasn’t there last night

12:42 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A resident called police to show an officer an odd, dark smudge near the drivers’ side door handle of his vehicle. The man said the smudge was not there the night before, and he noticed it when he saw his car in the morning. He said he was able to wash it off after a few scrubbings. The officer reported no obvious signs of someone trying to gain entry into the vehicle and no other unusual marks.

How to proceed

1:32 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A man asked to meet with police to learn more about the tenant-eviction process. An officer explained there was nothing law enforcement could to at that stage, and that he would have to file proper paperwork with Manatee County civil court authorities to begin the process.

It’s gone, Part II

3:04 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A property manager called police after receiving a message about an unknown vehicle on the premises. Police entered the property but found no such vehicles.

Against the tide

3:50 p.m., near Longboat Pass bridge

Boating: An officer on marine patrol spotted a mother and two children on kayaks and paddleboards struggling to make progress against an outgoing tide. The officer brought them aboard his boat, along with their gear, and transported them to the town’s Linley Street boat ramp. They were not injured.

Pointing the way

4:11 p.m., Mid-island

Code enforcement: A total of 12 signs advertising open houses were collected from the Gulf of Mexico Drive right of way in violation of the town code, which spells out specific parameters of size and placement of temporary signs.

Boom!

8:14 p.m., 1600 block of Harbor Sound Drive

Burglar alarm: Police responding to an activated alarm found all doors and windows secure and reported the possibility of vibrations from thunder possibly setting off the system. A few minutes later, another call about an alarm activation was cancelled by the alarm company, also likely set off by thunder.

JUNE 16

Gone to the dogs?

11:06 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog nuisance: Police were notified of seven or eight dogs in a town park, but when officers arrived and looked around, there were no dogs seen in the park.

Land, ho!

4:16 p.m., Greer Island

Found property: A volunteer turtle-next monitor called police to report a kayak he had seen on the beach for three days in a row. The yellow craft was well above the high-water line and contained a personal flotation device and snorkeling gear. The kayak and its gear were taken to the police department and held for safe keeping. A check of the kayak’s serial number with the manufacturer was unsuccessful.

Hello? Hello?

5:53 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: A 911 call originating from the town’s Fire Station 2 sent police to investigate. Upon an officer’s arrival, he found the station empty after making a thorough check inside.

JUNE 17

Not squared away

9:27 a.m., 3200 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A relative of a property owner called police to learn what could be done about subpar work done to a residence. The relative said tile work done there was not completed properly. The officer noted the condition of the work but said it was not a law-enforcement matter, but rather one for civil courts.

JUNE 18

No dogs, please

1:43 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: An officer was sent for a second time to look into a report of a dog loose on the beach. The officer spoke to the dog’s owner and issued a verbal warning.

Run, be free

9 p.m., 1100 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Nuisance animal: Police were sent along with Sarasota County Animal Control to investigate a report of a raccoon in a pool area. The raccoon had been trapped under a trash can, When the can was removed the raccoon ran off. It did not appear sick or aggressive. The staff was advised to limit access to food sources to keep such animals away.

Odd odor

6:23 p.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Odor investigation: Police joined fire-rescue crews in investigating an unknown odor. Fire-rescue personnel determined its source was a gas grill.