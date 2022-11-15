Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of nuptials

Friday, Nov. 4

Do you take this man . . . Pipe down!

8:12 p.m., 600 block of Weston Pointe Court

Noise complaint from land: A resident who did not wish to meet with police called in a complaint of noise. Officers who responded reported hearing music coming from the direction of a private club that was hosting a wedding. The officer ascertained the level of noise was not unreasonable for the hour. The officer reported his findings to a supervisor and went on about his work.

Sunday, Nov. 6

The buzz around town

9:01 a.m., 700 block of Linley Street

Citizen assist: An officer was sent to the town’s dock at Linley Street on a report of aggressive hornets. The officer sent an email to the Public Works Department about the complaint.

Who are those people?

6:12 p.m., 500 block of Linley Street

Suspicious incident: An out of town homeowner called police after seeing an unfamiliar vehicle with an unfamiliar driver parked in front of her property via an electronic video surveillance system. An officer found the vehicle nearby and chatted with the driver about why he was called. The officer learned the driver, his wife and son were returning an air mattress to an address nearby. The officer followed up with the caller, who ended up knowing the people in the car after all.

Monday, Nov. 7

Water, water everywhere

8:44 a.m., 500 block of Channel Lane

Citizen assist: An officer who discovered a large amount of water in a residential back yard was not initially able to ascertain what caused the water to pool there. The officer alerted a staffer from the Public Works Department about the incident.

He’s clean

9:51 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: While on patrol, an officer stopped to investigate why a vehicle was parked in a business’ lot after hours. He learned the vehicle’s occupant was an employee of a Tampa-based cleaning service.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Going up

9:58 a.m., 3000 block of Grand Bay Boulevard

Fire assist: Police and fire department personnel came to a condo complex on a report of a person stuck in an elevator. The officer stood by while fire-rescue members helped the person from the stalled elevator.

Concrete solutions

11:17 a.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer spotted what appeared to be spilled concrete in two locations, creating a hazard in the bike lane. Supervisors of two major construction sites on the island used equipment to clean up the hazards while an officer provided traffic control.

Not that sand

2:27 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A complaint about a man filling sandbags prompted an officer to visit a home on which a man was working to secure a roof tarp. The man, though, was filling sandbags with beach sand, a violation of state law. The man said he was unfamiliar with the regulations and would return the sand to the beach.

Rescued paddler

6:44 p.m., Jewfish Key

Assist other agencies: Town police officers, along with sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard found an overdue kayaker after his vessel had been located unoccupied. The kayaker was reported to be disoriented and was taken by the Coast Guard to a waiting ambulance for evaluation.