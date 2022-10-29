Longboat Key Cops Corner: The horn works every time

Friday, Oct. 21

Works every time

9:19 a.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Citizen assist: By the time an officer got to a neighborhood following up on a call about a work truck blocking the traffic, the situation had resolved itself, an officer reported. He also reported that a neighbor used their car horn “for an extended period of time’’ before the work truck moved out of the way.

No day at the park

12:18 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: Police drove to a town park to investigate a report of vegetation debris piled high enough to block the view of motorists trying to leave. The officer found a pile on the park’s northern driveway that completely obscured drivers’ ability to see southbound traffic and hampered their ability to make a safe left turn. The officer informed the town’s Public Works Department of the danger and was told the issue would be forwarded immediately to parks personnel.

Laser-focused

5:07 p.m., police headquarters

Suspicious incident: An officer returned to the police department to speak with a person who came to the lobby concerned that foreign agents working on a laser project were following him. Police reported he likely was under the influence. He said he would return home for the evening and call police if needed.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Dining or sailing?

6:40 p.m., 6900 block of Bayside Drive

Citizen assist: A neighbor called the police to report a truck parked in the driveway of a nearby construction site, though it did not belong to a property owner or a construction worker. The neighbor said the vehicle belonged to either someone who left to go sailing or to visit a nearby restaurant. Because the vehicle was parked on private property, the officer was unable to issue a parking ticket but he did list the options available to the property’s owner. Among them, towing the vehicle and pursuing a trespassing warning. The neighbor said he would relay that information to the property owner.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Towel, sir?

12:32 p.m., 700 block of Longboat Club Road

Animal complaint: A raccoon, possibly injured and definitely in the pool area of a residential condominium complex, prompted a call to police. When an officer arrived and met with the caller, the masked mammal had disappeared and couldn’t be found.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Driven to inform

9:37 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A resident concerned about a car-hauling truck parked with its emergency flashers activated on a nearby side street called police to report what he saw. An officer checked out the report and explained to the caller that the divided side street was an appropriate place for truckers to park while delivering clients’ vehicles, rather than parking illegally in the center lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Also, the truck was not blocking traffic.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Finding its way home

3:12 p.m., police headquarters

Found item: A cell phone left behind accidentally in a town park bathroom eventually made it back to its owner through a series of events, discoveries and connections. The day before, a police department employee had fielded a call from someone who said a friend had left a phone in a park bathroom. The employee promised to call back if such a phone was found, though at the time there were no such reports. On Oct. 26, a phone was brought to the police department by a person who found it while cleaning a park rest room. Coincidence? The employee checked the phone and found numerous lines on the call history page indicating the phone had connected with the person who called police the day earlier. From there, the employee contacted the original caller with the good news. The owner came to the police department to identify and accept the phone, signing a receipt and happy to find his property in good order.

Ma, you OK?

8:34 p.m., 700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: While wrapping up a traffic stop alongside the highway, a second car pulled off the pavement and parked in front of the police officer’s vehicle. Thinking the second car had become disabled, the officer issued a warning to the first driver, notified dispatches of the development and spoke to the second driver. The driver of the second car said his elderly mother had been the subject of the original traffic stop and he just pulled over to make sure she was OK. He left without incident.

I was here

9:50 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Unsecure premises: Performing a routine check of commercial-building security in a shopping plaza, an officer found the door to a business unlocked. He entered and looked around, finding no one inside and nothing disturbed. Before locking the door and pulling it shut, the officers left a business card on the front counter with a case number written on it. He also placed a call to the owner of the business, indicating on voicemail what he found and what he did to secure the premises.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Morning noise

7:45 a.m., 600 block of Longview Drive

Noise complaints from land: An officer issued a warning to those responsible at a job site for making work-related noise before the town’s allowable hour of 8 a.m. A nearby resident placed a call to police complaining of the violation.

Top o’ the afternoon to ya!

4:39 p.m., Greer Island beach

Indecent exposure: A woman who was reported to be topless on the beach along the island’s north end told police that, no, she wasn’t actually topless but rather had simply adjusted the upper half of her two-piece swimsuit because of sand infiltration. An officer arrived to find the woman appropriately covered, though advised her to return to her car out of sight if future such adjustments were needed.

Friday, Oct. 28

Pre-dawn power toolin’

1:30 a.m., 1900 block of Harbour Links Circle

Noise complaints from land: A caller to police complained about approximately an hour’s worth of power drill noise coming from an adjacent unit in a condominium complex. Upon the officer’s arrival, he reported being able to hear the drill noise from outside. The officer told the resident the reason for his visit and that neighbors had called to complain. The officer was told work was in progress to fix a leaking pipe and that he was also removing wooden floor boards to avoid the possibility of mold connected to the leak. The officer explained the town’s regulations on such noise and told the resident to stop the work and in the morning.