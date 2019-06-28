Longboat Key Cops Corner: The angles make all the difference

++Breakout material/with photo

JUNE 24

8 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Parking: Police ticketed a car along North Shore Road that was parked diagonally instead of parallel to the roadside, as mandated by signs in the area. A parking citation was issued.

JUNE 25

1:04 p.m., 200 block of North Shore Road

Parking: A truck was ticketed parked diagonally directly in front of a sign designating the area as parallel parking only. The truck was issued a parking ticket.

JUNE 22

Parked in the park

12:05 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: An officer checking on a town park discovered a pickup truck still parked after-hours. The officer issued a parking citation.

A gallon of assistance

4:13 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer on patrol encountered a driver on the side of the road, who explained she had run out of gas. The officer was able to get a gallon of fuel, and the driver was able to drive on.

Sleepy time

6:15 a.m., 2800 Harbourside Drive

Rescue: Police and fire-rescue personnel were called to assist a woman with an unknown problem. Once on the scene, first-responders learned the woman had been visiting a friend nearby and she told them she had fallen asleep near her car. Fire-rescue medics checked her condition and found nothing wrong. She drove off on her own.

Lost, then found

9:42 a.m., police headquarters

Found property: An officer responded back to the police station on a report of someone there turning in found wallet containing various cards and photographs. The caller had to leave because of an appointment but left the property under the reception area’s window. Initial police attempts to contact the out-of-town owner of the wallet were unsuccessful.

Suds on the shore, Part I

1:05 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (Pandora Street beach access)

Beverage violation: An anonymous caller alerted police to people with alcohol on the beach. Once an officer arrived and looked around, he found a couple in possession of beer. The officer issued them a verbal warning, and they brought the beer back to their parked car. Alcohol is not allowed (open or not) on town beaches.

No argument here

3:04 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (Pandora Street beach access)

Disturbance report: Police were alerted to an argument in progress at the beach access. When the officer arrived, within three minutes of the report, he reported finding no such disturbance.

Suds on the shore, Part II

6:07 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive (Pandora Street beach access)

Suspicious person: A caller to police advised officers of a suspicious person drinking beer on the beach. Once the officer arrived, he found a person doing just that. The person was issued a verbal warning in connection with the violation of town ordinances.

Taking a tumble

7:22 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Rescue/injury: Police and fire-rescue responded to the beach on Greer Island on a report of a person injuring themselves in a fall from a skim board. The person had a possible broken ankle. A citizen offered to transport the victim and first-responders around the northern tip of Longboat Key to the Coquina Beach boat ramp rather than having to carry the victim to the beach access point. From there, the patient was transported to the hospital.

We understand

8:27 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police called to the beach over a complaint about loud music found difficulty in communicating because of a language barrier. Using hand gestures, officers made it clear the group was playing their music too loud. The group nodded their heads in agreement and reduced the volume of their music. The officer was not able to get the names of the people on the beach.

JUNE 23

This sure is an odd taxi

4 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Public service: While on patrol, an officer stopped for a man who flagged him down. The man said he had been drinking in a bar in Bradenton Beach and needed a ride to the Longboat Key location where he was staying for the summer. For his safety, the officer transported him to the location, where he walked the man to the front door and watched him go inside.

Nearly scammed

9:39 a.m., police headquarters

Fraud: A person came to the police department to describe an attempt at identify theft. The person described receiving an email that appeared to be connected to an online payment site. While on the phone with a representative, the person realized a scam was in progress and confronted the representative, but only after divulging some personal data. The person immediately contacted authorities and relevant financial institutions.

Heading to Tampa

2:07 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious person: Police were sent to the parking lot of a shopping center on a report of a man yelling at people. Officers found a man answering the description and spoke to him. He said he wasn’t yelling, but rather talking to himself loudly and was not trying to be rude. He also said he was riding his bicycle to Tampa. No criminal wants or warrants existed for the man, and he was advised to get an early start on his approximately 65 mile ride.

Stay in your lane

8:48 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Police were alerted to a bicyclist northbound weaving in and out of the bicycle lane without lights. Police were unable to locate such a bicyclist.

Anyone in there?

11:29 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious vehicle: Police were called to investigate a vehicle parked in the rear of a shopping center parking lot. A caller wanted to ensure no one was sleeping inside and also reported another vehicle that had been seen in the lot for about three weeks. An officer checked the first vehicle and found no one inside and couldn’t locate its registered owner. The vehicle was not connected to any crimes in national or state databases. The other vehicle could not be located.

JUNE 24

New rules

8:08 p.m., 7100 block of Lois Avenue

Parking: A car was ticketed for a parking violation in an area newly converted to a No Parking zone. Three more cars were ticketed the next day in the same area.

JUNE 25

Wrong number

12:24 p.m., 3600 block of Fair Oaks Place

Alarm: Police responded to an activated intruder alarm at a home. When they arrived, they learned the housekeeper inadvertently entered the wrong code to disarm the alarm.

JUNE 26

Can’t park here anymore

9 a.m., 6900 Poinsetta Avenue

Parking: A caller complained about a vehicle violating new parking restrictions in Longbeach Village. The officer found the owner of the vehicle and relayed the fact that the vehicle was obstructing the view of other motorists. The owner apologized and moved the vehicle.