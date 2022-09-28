Longboat Key Cops Corner: Suspiciously suspicious

Friday, Sept. 16

Suspiciously suspicious

4:34 p.m., Bay Isles Parkway and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A caller who did not wish to leave a name alerted police to a gray SUV parked along the northbound side of the road. In a follow-up call between the dispatched officer and the caller, the driver of the vehicle was said to be looking out the driver’s side window in an odd way. The caller said she didn’t stop after seeing the vehicle. The officer found no such vehicle in the area.

Public waters

8:09 p.m., police headquarters

Citizen assist: A resident of a nearby waterfront property came to the police department to report boats and fishermen in close proximity to private boat docks on a canal. Concerned about previous trespassing incidents, the resident wanted to report the fishing activities. An officer explained the waters were open to the public. The resident asked to speak to the department’s marine patrol officer, and that request was passed along.

And Windy has stormy eyes…

8:51 p.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Unsecure premises: An officer was sent to investigate a report of an open front door in the middle of a rainstorm. A resident pulled the door closed before an officer’s arrival. The officer opened the door, announced his presence and examined the apartment which appeared normal. The officer ascertained wind in association with a passing storm must have blown the otherwise unsecured door open.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Paging Joe the Plumber

8:26 a.m., 600 block of Bayview Drive

Citizen assist: A homeowner, who was not on the premises, was contacted by police following a report of a front-yard water leak. The homeowner told the responding officer he had arranged for the services of a plumber to come and fix the problem.

Boating with baggage

Noon, Linley Street boat ramp

Miscellaneous boating: The town’s marine patrol officer stopped to speak with operator of a barge carrying a recreational jungle gym attraction at anchor in town waters. The operator said he had just purchased the apparatus and had stopped for lunch while moving it from Sarasota to Bradenton. Given the code-enforcement history between the town and a similar on-the-water attraction, the officer reminded the operator to chat with town officials before making any plans to do business inside town limits.

Heading for trouble

3:13 p.m., Longboat Pass

Miscellaneous boating: Seeing a vessel drifting toward the Longboat Pass bridge with its engine tilted up out of the water, the town’s marine patrol officer headed immediately in that direction to help. The officer found the boat’s propeller entangled with a net, and recommended the operator immediately drop anchor to arrest the drift. While doing so, another person aboard the boat cut the net away from the propeller. The officer stood by until no further help was needed.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Keys to success

9:37 a.m., 500 block of Yawl Lane

Citizen assist: An officer came to the assistance of a resident who reported locking the keys to her car in the vehicle’s trunk. Though the doors to the car were unlocked, the resident had no spare keys and the mechanism to open the trunk from the drivers’ seat in the 2005-model car was not working. A locksmith from a roadside-assistance company was summoned.

Missing person, missing purse, never mind

7:44 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: While enroute to beachfront resort on a report of a missing person, the officer learned the report was actually a missing purse . . . which wasn't missing anymore.

Monday, Sept. 19

Don’t dump on the truck

12:25 p.m., 700 block of Jungle Queen Way

Citizen assist: An officer who had been summoned to investigate a report of a dump truck blocking the road arrived to find a dump truck parked off to the side of the narrow street, blocking a driveway on the property work on which work was progressing. The officer reported no trouble passing the truck in his vehicle.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Lighting the way

8:14 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic warning: Police stopped the driver of a rental vehicle with no lights illuminated after sundown. The driver said she assumed the lights were automatic. The officer explained the operation of the light switch and issued a warning.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Seeing, not hearing

7:30 a.m., 7000 block of Longboat Drive North

Noise: Following up on a report of construction noise earlier than permitted hours, an officer arrived to see a home being built but heard no noise. The officer reminded the present workers about the town’s regulations on work noise.

Tree troubles

1:22 p.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Citizen assist: A resident called police seeking assistance with a tree that was reported fallen and blocking boater access to a canal. The officer saw no tree blocking access, but took photos and forwarded them to the town’s code enforcement officer for further investigation.