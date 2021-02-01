Longboat Key Cops Corner: Surfin' LBK

Jan. 21

Surf’s up, dudes

5:33 p.m., Gulfside Road.

Parking: An officer was sent to a neighborhood adjacent to a public access point for the beach to speak with a person upset about parking and trespassing when waves attracted surfers. By the time the officer arrived, the vehicle was gone but the officer assured the resident the department was aware of the issue. A patrol request was added for the area by the officer.

Jan. 22

Dust in the wind

8:34 a.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire alarm: Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a residential complex. The fire department determined the alert was triggered by construction dust.

No gratitude

11:58 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A man sought to make a report to police after an argument. The man said the other person asked for help with a boat anchored nearby and the man said he would help, but was busy with something else. The argument began when the other person said the waiting was taking too long. The incident concerned the man and wanted his experience documented.

Musical chairs

1:46 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A beachgoer called police to report someone had moved her beach chairs. While an officer spoke with the caller, a man walked up and said he had moved them because he believed they were on his property. The officer explained the sand below the high-tide mark is public. The officer told the man not to touch the chair after the man said he would research beach boundary issues.

Late for early dinner

4:55 p.m., Broadway Street

Traffic: An officer spotted a vehicle that appeared to be driving faster than the posted 20 mph speed limit and confirmed it with radar. The driver, who said he was late for dinner at a restaurant, was issued a written warning for the 32 mph infraction.

Not welcome

6:04 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Juvenile call: Police responded to a complaint of a child riding a bike in a commercial parking lot. An officer found the youngster sitting next to his bike on a sidewalk and suggested he find a different parking lot in which to ride.

Open government

8:26 p.m. 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Security check: Police found a door to a municipal building unsecured. Two officers entered the building but found no signs of forced entry or other crimes. The door was locked on the way out.

Hoppin’ and boppin’

10 p.m., 6000 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Noise: A caller to police who didn’t want to meet with an officer complained about noise in the neighborhood. An officer found the source, and the music was turned off.

Jan. 23

We’ll eat out

9:48 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm, which was found to have been triggered by cooking smoke. No fire was reported.

Tech tips

11:27 a.m., 1900 Harbourside Drive

Citizen assistance: A resident called police with computer-security concerns. He said he had been hacked sometime ago, had his device checked professionally and now was getting calls related to renewal of security software. The man said he had not lost money or personal data. The officer recommended the resident not answer calls from unfamiliar numbers, not allow remote access to his computer and to consider having a computer firewall installed.

Wave 1, rider 0

3:40 p.m., near New Pass

Rescue: The town’s marine patrol officer brought aboard his boat a person who broke his ankle when hitting a wave on a personal watercraft. The rider had fallen from the craft and was in pain. A Sarasota marine officer assisted as the victim was brought to a mainland spot for fire-rescue to take him to the hospital.

Never mind

10:15 p.m.,, Gulf of Mexico Drive and Longboat Club Road

Animal complaint: Police were alerted to the presence of a turtle near the road but before an officer could arrive, a follow-up call confirmed the turtle had left the area.

Jan. 24

Watch out

7:31 p.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A pair of cyclists notified police of a close call they’d experienced while riding in a parking lot nearby, though officers could not locate a car answering their description. The couple said they stopped abruptly when a car backed out and incidentally touched them. The driver continued on without stopping.

Jan. 25

Mile a minute

2:26 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: An officer conducting traffic enforcement spotted a vehicle turn from Gulf of Mexico Drive and accelerate. Initial reading on a radar display indicated 37 mph in a 20 mph, which increased to 61 mph, then fell to 49 mph as the vehicle approached the police unit. The driver was issued a citation for 49 mph.

Jan. 26

Money machine

6:05 p.m., 525 Bay Isles Parkway

Found property: An employee of a business near an automatic teller machine called police after two people reported finding cash and a receipt in the slots, as if a user had been distracted or forgot to take them. An officer took the cash and the receipt and packaged them and placed them into secure storage at the police department.

Jan. 27

Stop, huh?

8:33 a.m., Ranger Lane and Bogey Lane

Traffic: An officer on patrol in a neighborhood witnessed a vehicle roll through a stop sign. The driver had no reason for the infraction and was issued a citation.

Photos are confirmed

2:32 p.m., police headquarters

Information report: A real estate agent came to the police department to file a report concerning damage done to the interior of a vacant home almost a year previous. Photos depicted missing fixtures, cabinets, pool equipment and air conditioning equipment. A visit by an officer confirmed the photos’ accuracy.

Jan. 28

Sssshhhhh

1:37 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A car alarm sounding in a parking lot brought police to a residential complex to investigate. They found a woman who said she was having trouble with her car and couldn’t call an auto service because of a failing cell phone battery. Police called for roadside auto service and a friend to come to the scene.