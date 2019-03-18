Longboat Key Cops Corner: Someone else needs to drive

March 6

No more driving today

7:30 p.m., 1900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An SUV triggered the town’s traffic-monitoring system because it was reported owned by a man with a suspended drivers license. Additionally, the vehicle was being driven in the dark with no headlights or taillights. Once stopped, the driver confirmed he was the owner and said he was unaware his license had been suspended a week earlier. He was issued a written warning and told not to drive. The passenger took over driving, and the owner said he would straighten out his license situation.

The sound of paint

11:12 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police were dispatched to the north end of the island in connection with a complaint about noise. The officer determined the source of the noise was a Florida Department of Transportation contractor re-lining the roadway.

March 7

Mystery boat

8:23 a.m., 100 Sands Point Road

Suspicious vehicle: A report of a suspicious boat in a marina prompted police to investigate. By the time the officer could arrive, he was alerted the boat in question had been removed.

Self-reported accident

4:45 p.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A driver came to the police department to report a mishap with a car. The driver told an officer her SUV was damaged while she backed up in a parking lot and scraped a pole. Minor damage was reported on the left front fender. No injuries were reported.

Toasted alarm

7:41 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire alarm: Police and fire units responded to a report of a fire alarm. Firefighters reported all was well – the alarm had been set off by burnt toast.

March 8

No shoes, no crime

7:37 a.m., 600 block of St. Judes Street

Suspicious person: Police were called about a second-hand report concerning a suspicious person seen taking off their shoes near a canal. No other description was given. Following a one-minute response time, an officer arrived and reported finding no one taking off their shoes.

The report stands

1:43 p.m., Police headquarters

Public service: A woman came to the police department with a request to change the narrative of a traffic crash filed in February. An officer told the woman that was not possible and that if an insurance company had any questions about the facts of the incident, a company representative should call him.

Helping out

2:02 p.m., New Pass bridge

Animal call: Police were called to assist Mote Marine Aquarium and Laboratory with an injured turtle near New Pass and the Intracoastal Waterway. Upon the officer’s arrival, Mote had retrieved the turtle and no further assistance was needed.

Not my wallet

5:34 p.m., 700 block of Old Compass Road

Found property: A resident called police to report a wallet found in a mailbox. The caller said the U.S. Postal Service had left it there, based on the address found on a Florida drivers license inside, though that piece of identification was determined to be fraudulent. Other ID indicated the wallet belonged to an out of state man. Other credit cards and state-issued ID cards were also present. An investigation remains open.

Near-miss

7:28 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: Police performed a traffic stop on a car that pulled out in front of a police patrol car, narrowly avoiding a collision. The officer explained to the driver how dangerous the situation was and handed her a written warning.

Between the lines

9:43 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: While on patrol, an officer spotted a car swerving across the lines and performed a traffic stop to see what was going on. The officer reported the driver was clearly not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver said he swerved while reaching for tissues with which to blow his nose. Tissues were seen in his lap. The driver was given a verbal warning.

March 9

Nowhere to be found

4:52 a.m., 1000 block of Longboat Club Road

Disturbance: Police were alerted to two men arguing in a parking lot. When the officer arrived a short time later, he found no one in lot. He asked dispatchers to see of the original caller had any additional information, but there was no answer. After a final check of the lot, the officer cleared the scene.

Delivery delay

5:29 a.m., 1000 block of Longboat Club Road

Suspicious vehicle: A vehicle driven by a delivery driver broke down and wouldn’t restart. Police talked to the driver who said he had contacted a tow company to retrieve the car.

Have you seen a bracelet?

9:38 a.m., Police headquarters

Lost property: A visitor came to the police department to report the loss of a silver bracelet about two weeks earlier, possibly in the vicinity of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. The item was valued at about $80.

Anchor is away

11:21 a.m., near Linley Street boat ramp

Boat adrift: A marine patrol officer was alerted to a sailboat adrift near other anchored sailboats, possibly because a powerboat might have severed its anchor line. With the help of a civilian, the officer was able to secure the drifting boat and anchor it again.

That sinking feeling

5:11 p.m., 500 Bayview Drive

Public service: A resident called police to report a possible sinkhole on his property. The one-foot wide hole was about four feet deep, half-filled with water and had a metal pipe in it. A utilities department worker was alerted, and the resident was told to cover the hole until it could be inspected.

A case of casing?

7:20 p.m., 500 block of Schooner Lane

Suspicious circumstance: A resident alerted police to a small fishing boat with two men aboard motoring up and down a residential canal, pausing behind a home. The caller said the boat had a flashing light in the bow, but it was too dark to make out a registration number. The caller was concerned a previous break-in in the neighborhood might have been the work of burglars on a boat.