Longboat Key Cops Corner: Slow your roll, boaters

August 3

Slow down . . .

1:35 p.m., 0 Off the Key Bay

Boating violation: Longboat Police issued a verbal warning to the operator of a personal watercraft for excessive speed in a slow-speed zone.

. . . You, too

2:10 p.m., Off the Key in Sarasota Bay

Boating violation: A boater in a small rental boat was verbal issued a warning for speed in a slow-speed zone. The operator said he was not aware of rules regarding speed.

Water, water everywhere

6:09 p.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Dr.

Public assist: An officer responded to a public service call of a potential water main break. The officer was able to stop the flow of water out to the sidewalk by turning off the main valve, and notified the owner, whose lawn may be quite soggy upon return.

Feeling woozy

9:39 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: An officer responded on behalf of the fire department to a call of someone with nausea. The person was then offered transport to the hospital, but refused.

August 4

Hey, I’m walking here

9:41 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Several calls had been made regarding the lights in a pedestrian crossing not working. The officer attempted to activate the lights, which still didn’t work. The inside of the light was wet, so perhaps it’s just been too rainy. Public Works was notified.

Ignorance is bliss

11:50 a.m., off the Key in Sarasota Bay

Boating violation: The operator of a 23-foot boat was issued a verbal warning for speed in a low-speed zone. The boater said he had not been advised the rules.

No boats allowed

12:45 p.m., off the Key in Sarasota Bay

Boating violation: A boater was issued a verbal warning for blocking the emergency beach access.

No dogs allowed

3:15 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Animal call: Officers had received a call about a couple and a dog on the beach. People are fine, but dogs aren’t allowed. The humans hadn’t known, so they left.

You better go catch it

9:19 p.m., 3300 block of Bayou Sound

Public service: A neighbor called saying someone’s car had been left running in the driveway. When the officer arrived, the car was off, the home was dark and there was no suspicious activity.

Don’t go toward the light

11:24 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A caller was concerned about a strange light on the water. It was just the outer marker for the Longboat Channel.

August 5

Just checking

1:05 a.m., 5500 block of GMD

Suspicious circumstance: A homeowner, currently off the island, was notified of movement inside the home via a security camera. Officers checked, and all was normal.

Rental problems

8:35 pm., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver was pulled over for having his tail lights out. He had not known they weren’t on, since it was a rental, but he got them working before driving off. A written warning was issued.

August 6

What’s shaking?

2:23 p.m., 6000 block of GMD

Disturbance: A resident called officers stating that nearby construction was causing his house to shake. Upon arrival, the officer deemed the construction to be from normal procedures. Everyone involved was notified of the officer’s findings.

Helping out

3:02 p.m., 600 block of Halyard Lane

Assist other agencies: Officers were asked by Sarasota PD to check the area for a suicidal person armed with a handgun, but they did not find the person. Soon after, Sarasota PD informed LBKPD that they had located the person elsewhere.

Lights out … maybe

3:55 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Longboat Club Road

Traffic: An officer was dispatched to the intersection on a complaint the traffic lights were not working. Upon arrival, the officer found, however, that they were just fine.

Keep it down

11:22 p.m., 3400 block of GMD

Noise: Officers responded to complaints of a loud party. Upon arrival, the officer found said party and people coming off the beach. They were told of the beach hours (only until 11 p.m.) and they went inside their room.

August 7

Blinded by the light

8:36 a.m., 600 block of Jackson Way

Disturbance: An officer responded to a call that a business across the water from the area had installed lights that illuminated the caller’s property. The officer was not able to experience how much light reached the property because it was daytime. The owner of the property said the lights had been installed for safety over two years ago. Code Enforcement was notified.