Longboat Key Cops Corner: Slow it down, huh?

Sept. 1

Slow it down

Police on the afternoon of Sept. 1 monitored traffic on the north and south ends of the island in Gulf of Mexico Drive’s 35 mph zones.

In the south, speeds of 46, 47, 50 and 50 were recorded and each driver was issued a written warning.

In the north, a driver at 50 mph was pulled over and issued a speeding citation.

Aug. 29

Within the boundaries

9:03 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A caller to police complained about construction noise in the area. An officer who responded found a tile installer at work but within the town’s allowable hours for such work. The officer tried to reconnect with the caller, but left a message with his findings.

Parts unknown

12:43 p.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A group of officers went to a neighborhood in response to a caller who reached out to emergency dispatchers. The man said he had called previously but was ignored. Dispatchers reported receiving a cell-phone call that originated in the neighborhood but quickly disconnected. Call-backs were unsuccessful. Officers went to the neighborhood of the call but didn’t find or see anyone seeking help. Once the officers and the caller did connect, the caller told them to stop calling him, said there was no more issue and provided no other information.

Some nerve

1:24 p.m., Broadway beach access

Parking: Police found a vehicle parked within a taped-off no parking zone, and the yellow tape taken down. The vehicle was issued a parking citation.

They’re getting away

5:29 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Disturbance: Police received word that a man and woman aboard a boat near Jewfish Key had an altercation, ending with the man jumping from the vessel into the water. The man was pulled from the water. The responding officer learned the boat was leaving the area and spotted it heading north past the Coquina Beach boat ramps. The town’s marine patrol boat was called off because of the distance between the departing craft and police.

She’s OK

8:46 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Resort management sought police help in checking on a customer who had fallen in the restaurant, then angrily left to the resort room in which she was staying. The woman told police and fire rescue personnel she was unhurt and conceded she had consumed a few drinks.

Aug. 30

Paddling off

10:22 p.m., Linley Street boat ramp

Missing property: A resident returned to her kayak to find a paddle that had been placed underneath was missing. The resident told police she believed it had been stolen. A police report made note of recent stormy weather with heavy rain, winds and higher-than-normal tides.

Aug. 31

No more driving

12:27 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A car registered to a person with a revoked drivers’ license was stopped to allow an officer to speak with the driver. The driver conceded he was aware his license had been suspended more than a year ago and that he was on his way to work. The driver was cited and issued a court date.

Not here

3:20 p.m., 900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a tractor-trailer parked on the side of the road was cited. He told an officer he was dropping off a vehicle for a customer nearby and didn’t know where else to park.

Sept. 1

Open house

11 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: While on a routine check of town businesses, an officer found an unsecure door that allowed entry into an office. Two officers then looked through the officer to ensure no break in or burglary had taken place. They left a business card inside to alert workers to their presence with a case number. The officers locked the door on the way out.

Sept. 2

Up on the roof

10:30 a.m., 200 block of Spanish Drive

Suspicious incident: A solicitor working through a neighborhood trying to drum up roof repair work was stopped by police and informed about a townwide rule against such business practices without a permit. The solicitor told the officer he was not aware of the rule and was told where to apply for permission.

No neighbor of ours

2:19 p.m., 500 block of Harbor Cove Circle

Suspicious incident: A resident flagged down an officer to relay information about a person she had seen standing the middle of the road, apparently speaking to herself for some time. The resident said the person was picked up by a gray SUV and driven off. The resident said she did not recognize the person or vehicle but was certain she did not live in the area. A canvass of the area yielded no results.

Sept. 3

Business dispute

9:36 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious incident: The manager of a business called police to report a customer who was upset, called the manager a derogatory name and threatened violence, though no violent acts took place. The manager did not wish to press criminal charges, but sought a police report to have the customer removed as a patron of the business.

Out of place fishing

9:53 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Fishing violation: A man and woman fishing between the bridge’s No Fishing signs were asked to move to a spot on the bridge where fishing was allowed. They were issued a verbal warning.

Not serious

10:28 a.m., 4100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic collision: A vehicle turning left attempted to do so without the use of a turn signal, causing a car behind to crash into it. Damage was restricted to both cars’ bumpers. Drivers exchanged information.

Sept. 4

Truck vs. mower

9:36 a.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Collision: No injuries were reported in a collision between pickup truck and a lawn-maintenance vehicle. The lawn worker reported preparing for a job and pulled out from behind a trailer when the equipment was struck by a passing truck. The lawn equipment and the truck sustained minor damage.