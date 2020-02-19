Longboat Key Cops Corner: Sliding into a more secure home

Feb. 9

Not a problem

2:05 a.m., 600 block of Putter Lane

Alarm: A pair of officers checked a home inside and out following a report of an activated intruder alarm. Upon their arrival, the officers found a sliding door unsecured but no sign of a break-in. No key holder was available to respond to the home, so officers left a business card inside the home.

Not so elevating

1:31 p.m., 4400 block of Exeter Drive

Rescue: Police and fire units responded to a report of people stuck on an elevator. Before first responders could arrive, though, the elevator riders were able to get out on their own. Fire-Rescue personnel confirmed no one else was inside.

P is for park (T is for ticket)

2:12 p.m., 700 block of Russell Street

Parking: An officer on patrol discovered a vehicle parked within 15 feet of a fire hydrant. A parking citation was written and left on the vehicle’s windshield.

Parking near driveway

2:28 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Parking: An officer on patrol spotted a vehicle parked within 15 feet of a private driveway, which is a violation of town rules. The vehicle was ticketed for the offense.

Tough day at work

11:29 p.m., 6900 block of Lois Avenue

Parking: The vehicle belonging to an employee of a nearby business was ticketed for parking in a no-parking zone. The employee came out to meet the officer, who explained the reason for the citation.

Feb. 10

No day at the park

2:35 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A town resident’s vehicle, found parked inside a town park after hours, was cited for the infraction.

Please move

8:51 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: While on patrol, an officer found a truck and trailer parked in the bike lane. The officer asked the driver of the rig to move it, and the vehicle was moved.

It’s OK

12:20 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A resident called about vehicle possibly parked illegally. Upon inspection, the officer who responded determined the vehicle wasn’t blocking a private driveway and was within the boundaries of a properly parked vehicle.

Properly improper

5:03 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A resident called police to report a vehicle possibly parked illegally. The officer who arrived confirmed the vehicle was in front a sign that prohibited parking to the corner. A parking citation was issued.

Knock, knock

6:43 p.m., 4400 block of Exeter Drive

Disturbance: Police responded to a report of a neighbor pounding on another neighbor’s door. The neighbor who called said he never opened the door and didn’t speak to the person at the door, but that she was known to him. The officer spoke to the other party, who said she was in bed at the time and denied the incident.

No fire

7:13 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police and fire units responded to a condominium community following receipt of a fire-alarm report. The officer remained at the scene until his presence was no longer required.

No weapons

8:18 p.m., Dream Island Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Police investigated a report of a man on his way to possibly harm a family member. No one was aboard a boat identified in the call, but police found the man in a car. The man was cooperative and denied any plans to harm anyone. No weapons were found after a consensual search. No criminal data was found on the man, who agreed to remain away from family members for the night.

One last thing

9:48 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: While performing a routine security check of a business, an officer found two unsecured doors. A representative of the business, who came and locked up, said a cleaning team typically works in the evening and might have forgotten to lock up before leaving. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Feb. 11

Work underway

10:03 a.m., Triton Bend and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Highway obstruction: Police were called about vehicles parked alongside the road, making it difficult to proceed from the intersection. An officer found several Florida Power & Light trucks parked south of Triton Bend working on power lines. The officer reported it would be difficult for the trucks to move out of the way, given the work that was being performed.

Stealing, from the police

12:04 p.m., Broadway Street

Public service: Police were told that motorists had moved orange traffic cones marking the police department’s portable radar unit to save curbside parking places. A sergeant arrived to remove two of the cones.

Please leave space

12:03 p.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Parking: An officer was sent to look into complaints of service vehicles parking along the roadway. The officer found the vehicles were legally parked but reminded one of the drivers to ensure there was enough room for residential traffic and emergency vehicles to pass through. The officer informed the caller of what he found and what he told the drivers.

Trash on the loose

12:45 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Police talked with the driver of a trash truck following reports of trash falling out the back. The officer assigned to the call checked along Gulf of Mexico Drive and found no trash or road obstructions along the truck’s route.

Baker Act

2 p.m., Police headquarters

Public service: A man arrived at the police department with no clothes, stating God had told him to turn himself in and get help. Fire-rescue personnel conducted a medical check and found vital signs within normal limits. He was taken to hospital and admitted under Florida’s involuntary commitment laws.

Back where it belongs

3:39 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: The manager of a restaurant called police to report finding a wallet on the premises. An officer arrived to inventory its contents and take possession. The officer went to the address on the drivers license and, with the help of the community’s security officer, found the owner. Nothing was missing, and the owner said he had lost the wallet a few days earlier and had reported the loss to credit card companies. The owner thanked the officer for his help.

Tracking down the owner

4:14 p.m., Police headquarters

Found property: A man arrived at the police station to turn in a cell phone found near Whitney Plaza. The screen was locked, but the name of the last person dialed was displayed. An officer found the number of that person and spoke to them, and she clued the officer in on the owner of the phone. That person was called via landline and he came to police headquarters immediately to retrieve his phone.

That was rude

10:42 a.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A driver called police and reported a worker made a rude gesture at her when she drove past. The driver wanted to remain anonymous. The officer noted workers present at that location, but there was no description of the worker provided.

Homeward bound

6:12 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: A caller alerted police to finding a lost dog on the beach. The dog was wearing a collar with a tag inscribed with his name and a local telephone number. A dispatcher found the address connected to the telephone number and contacted the owner, who walked down the block to reconnect with the dog.

Parked in the park

11:11 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A vehicle found parked at a town park after closing hours of 11 p.m. was ticketed.