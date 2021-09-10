Longboat Key Cops Corner: See you on down the road

Friday, Sept. 3

Ringing in everyone’s ears

10 p.m., 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Following a report of an activated residential intruder alarm, the new owner of a home told responding police officers about alarm issues since moving in a few days earlier. Police checked to make sure everything was in order.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Let there be light

10:05 p.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A visitor driving a rental car was issued a written warning for operating the vehicle after dark without tail lights visible from the rear. The lights functioned when properly switched on, but the drive said she was unfamiliar with their operation.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Beach, interrupted

1:48 p.m., 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A walker on the beach exchanged words with the owner of a beachfront residence who recently ended public access from one side of private property to the other. The beachgoer complained it was unfair to make people on foot walk in the surf to get past the property’s seawall. The beachgoer was advised to make her opinions known when the town discuss the issue at a public meeting.

Monday, Sept. 6

See you on down the road

6:48 a.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Suspicious vehicle: Police spoke to man who had been sitting in a car in front of a home since 2 a.m. The man said he had come to the home to visit a friend and his friend’s partner, but the partner said the man was not welcome to stay in the house. The officer said the man was not permitted to simply stay in the car, and spoke to the parties inside, who said he could come back after 9 a.m. The man drove off.

Rogue one, a lost key story

10:51 a.m., police headquarters

Found property: An officer arriving at the police department encountered two people who said they found a key fob near the front door and wanted to turn it in. The fob was from a Nissan Rogue. While on patrol, the officer kept an eye out for that make and model of car but didn’t see one. The fob was taken into safe keeping.

Your papers, please

6:06 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer on patrol accepted a found wallet and passport found by a person near the Longboat Pass bridge. There was nothing in either that included a phone number or contact information. The items were locked away at the police department for safe keeping.

Any which way you can

8:06 p.m., 0 block of Bayport Way

Citizen assist: The driver of a large truck asked police to briefly stop traffic to facilitate his turning around. The size of the truck made the maneuver difficult. Police recommended several other areas of town that offered easier access to a turn-around. The driver headed north with that in mind.

Welcome to the neighborhood

11:37 p.m., 500 block of Yawl Lane

Property damage, not vandalism: A person moving into a home reported to police accidentally backing into a water shut-off valve on a nearby vacant lot, breaking it. A Public Works Department staffer said the valve itself was damaged and could not be used to close off the flow of water. Because the lot was vacant, the repairs might not be possible until morning. The resident said he would pay for the damage.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Shutting it down

4:53 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire assist: Police, fire-rescue and gas-utility personnel responded to a hazardous condition brought on by a gas-line break. Police closed both directions of Gulf of Mexico Drive for about two hours while crews worked. No detours were available.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Blocking, not blocking

11:30 a.m., Dream Island Road

Citizen assist: An officer was sent to check into an anonymous complaints about construction vehicles blocking the road in a neighborhood. When the officer arrived, everything on the street was in order.

Border dispute

8:22 p.m., 500 block of Spinnaker Lane

Citizen dispute: A resident who had left for a day reported to police coming home and finding shrubs on the east side of his property trimmed. A neighbor told police the two had been disputing each other’s version of the property line for some time. The neighbor said time had come to begin work on a fence, and the shrubs had to be cleared to make room. Both were advised to seek an accurate representation of the property line from governing officials. No assault took place.

Friday, Sept. 10

Longer walk than planned

1:42 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agency: Longboat Police met Sarasota Police at the south end of town to help a lost hotel guest find his way back. The Sarasota officer said the man reported walking around for close to two hours trying to gain his bearings without success. The Longboat Key officer drove the man back to his accommodations.