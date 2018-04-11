Cops Corner: Remains to be seen

APRIL 2

Not human

3:09 p.m., 600 block of Buttonwood Drive

Suspicious circumstance: During excavation as part of landscaping and lanai work, a box and bag of remains were found. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the site to take photos, which were relayed to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The remains were determined not to be human.

Family fun and games

6:14 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: Police were called to an inn after a complaint of a loud family disturbance. Officers who responded learned siblings were playing in the pool, and other guests didn’t care for the volume or intensity of the game. Officers checked on the well-being of the children and reminded the family about town noise ordinances. They agreed to comply.

Pump it up

8:54 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A pump left running at a work site after hours was enough for a neighbor to call police. An officer arrived to find the equipment running and a chain-link fence around the property. The officer took note of the Sarasota-based construction company’s name and contact information and relayed the case to day-shift officers, who were to alert the company to the town’s noise rules and work-hour rules.

APRIL 3

Creepy van

11:50 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A Ford van with no license plates was seen pulling into and out of driveways. When officers searched the neighborhood for the vehicle, they found nothing suspicious.

APRIL 5

Rightful owner

11:39 a.m., police station

Property found: A lost cell phone was turned in to police. An officer was able to call the last number dialed and reached the phone owner’s brother-in-law, who relayed the information about the phone. Within minutes, the phone’s owner arrived at the police department, identified himself and took possession of the once-lost phone.

Helping out

4:10 p.m., city of Sarasota

Agency assist: Longboat Key’s marine unit was called on to investigate a report of a boat taking on water near Marina Jack’s, because the Sarasota Police’s marine unit was not on duty. Longboat’s officer arrived and found the foundering boat, but it was unoccupied and tagged for removal.