Longboat Key Cops Corner: Quittin' time nap, Part 1

Friday, Jan. 21

Quittin' time nap, part 1

12:29 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: An employee of a nearby business, napping between buildings in a commercial center, prompted a call to police. When an officer arrived, he learned from the napper that he had just clocked out from his work shift and was snoozing before bicycling home, where he said he planned to continue his slumber. The officer found the man in good mental condition and watched as he pedaled away toward his Manatee County home.

Sail on, sail on, sailor

4:41 p.m., 600 block of Yardarm Lane

Boating call: A resident of a waterfront home grew concerned about a sailboat anchored in Sarasota Bay. The resident said he had not seen any activity aboard the vessel recently, though another boat had been moored alongside not long ago but was gone now. The officer told the resident the department is aware of the anchored vessel and is familiar with its sailors, a couple who are making their way south. No violations were noted.

Generating some concern

8:45 p.m., 700 block of Binnacle Point Road

Fire assist: Police and fire-rescue units arrived to investigate a report of a sparking utility pole. Law enforcement remained on the scene until released by fire-rescue. A utility company was notified of the situation.

Saturday, Jan. 22

The art of conversation

12:49 a.m., 700 Longboat Court

Noise complaint: A caller who wished to remain unidentified called police complaining about noise coming from a nearby residence. An officer arrived to find a group of people outside near a pool, speaking in a reasonable manner. The conversationalists were approached and told about the complaint. They said they would be quieter.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Someone is missing something

1 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer returned a room key to a resort after he found it in a shopping center parking lot.

Monday, Jan. 24

The best kind of fire alarm

1:15 a.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire assist: A police officer and nine fire-rescue units went to an address on a report of a structure fire. Fire-rescue personnel said a resident had switched on the home's heating unit and was concerned about a smell that resembled that of smoke. No fire was evident.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

The Jungle Queen Accords

8:37 a.m., 600 block of Jungle Queen Way

Citizen assist: An officer was sent to a neighborhood following a resident's complaint that a construction trailer had been parked blocking the driveway. By the time the officer arrived, the situation between the resident and contractor has been mediated by the two parties.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Up with the sun

7:20 a.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An earthmover operator on a beachfront resort construction project was told the noise from his work was in violation of established town hours for such things. The operator stopped.