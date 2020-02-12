Longboat Key Cops Corner: Please just go away

Feb. 1

Please leave

3:11 p.m., 600 block of Jungle Queen Way

Alarm: Police responding to an activated home alarm arrived to find a cleaning-service employee at the home. In talking with the homeowner, who was not home, the officer was instructed to ask the employee to leave. The contractor had apparently scheduled an appointment without clearing the time and date with the homeowner.

The right number

3:37 p.m., 500 Ranger Lane

Alarm: Police arrived at a home at which an activated alarm was reported. At the home was a person who said the alarm activation had been a mistake and provided the proper code to shut it off. No further action was required by police.

We don’t live here, but we’re OK

6;25 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Two guests at a home told police they had inadvertently set off the intruder alarm, which elicited a police response. The property’s manager confirmed the guest’s story.

Iron clad

7:42 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexicho Drive

Civil disturbance: A client of an auto-transport service called police when faced with an unexpected bill for a delivery from New England. The client thought the amount was improper and called police for help, believing a mistake had been made or some kind of fraud was being attempted. The officer reviewed the bill of lading and came to the conclusion that the amount owed was backed up by the paperwork. The client said the officer’s confirmation dispelled any notion of a scheme to defraud.

No need for speed

9:46 p.m., 500 block of Broadway

Traffic: An officer confirmed his suspicions that a car heading west on Broadway Street was exceeding the speed limit. His radar unit confirmed 32 mph in a 20 mph zone. A ticket was issued to the out of state driver.

Feb. 2

Clear!

9:56 a.m., Broadway Street

Parking complaint: An officer sent to check on a complaint of possibly improperly parked cars found no parking violations.

Off to the hospital

12:23 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police assisted Fire-Rescue with a cyclist who fell and injured an ankle. The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

That’s the ticket

12:37 p.m, 7000 block of Lois Avenue

Parking: An out of state SUV was ticketed for parking in an area regulated by a No Parking sign.

There is a sign

2:20 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A car parked in front a sign reading No Parking from Here to Corner was ticketed.

Pushing buttons

5:40 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police connected by telephone with the driver of a car that had earlier sounded off with a car alarm at a fueling station. The driver told the officer he had pushed the emergency-alert button in error while there.

Windshield surprise

7:08 p.m., 800 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A citation was issued to a vehicle parked illegally.

Help at home

5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police received word from dispatch that help was needed at Station 91 with a patient concerned about her heart and wanting to be assessed. The officer responded, and the patient refused to be transported to the hospital.

A little late for the beach

11 p.m., 200 block of North Shore Road

Traffic: A car parked after hours near the beach was ticketed for the offense. A second car, registeted to the same out –of-town owner was similarly ticketed not far away from the first.

Feb. 3

Round interrupted

7:37 a.m., 300 block of Longboat Club Road

Rescue: Police and Fire-Rescue units responded to a report of a fall on a golf course. The patient was taken to the hospital.

Missing

9:16 a.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: A resort guest alerted police she had lost a small purse on the beach between the 3700 block and the resort at which she was staying. It contained a drivers license, credit cards and unknown amount of cash.

Not anymore

2:50 p.m., 500 block of Gunwale Drive

Parking: An officer arrived within a minute of receiving a call about an illegally parked vehicle, but it had already moved by the time he arrived. No ticket was issued.

It’s a BIKE lane

4:40 p.m., 3500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: While waiting to make a left turn, a police officer watched as a car approached from behind and passed his vehicle using the bike lane. The officer performed a traffic stop and issued a written warning. The driver of the vehicle said she was unaware such a pass was illegal.

No day at the park

4:40 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A dispute between residents over access to a reserved parking spot was settled when an officer arrived to speak to all parties concerned. A man who was accused of yelling at a neighbor apologized to the officer and said it wouldn’t happen again.

No place to park

5:49 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A police captain spotted a car-carrying truck stopped in the center lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive and told the driver it was a violation to do so. The driver apologized and moved the rig.

Hospital run

10:23 p.m., 400 block of L’Ambiance Drive

Rescue: Police and Fire-Rescue units responded to a call for help following a fall. The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Feb. 4

Done driving

7:53 a.m., 1100 block of Bogey Lane

Traffic: With the island’s traffic-recognition cameras, police were alerted to a vehicle owned by a person with a suspended license. An officer found the vehicle, and its driver conceded he should have known his license had been suspended. The vehicle’s license plate and the man’s drivers’ license were seized and the man was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

Car pool

11:31 a.m., 700 block of Russell Street

Traffic: A caller alerted police to a vehicle parked improperly. When an officer arrived, he found the vehicle’s owner, a swimming pool contractor there to offer an estimate. The driver was able to pull the vehicle into the driveway, avoiding a citation.

Kind words

8:14 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police arrived first to the scene of a medical rescue call and found a man on the floor with his feet elevated. He told the officer he had felt faint earlier but was feeling better now. A restaurant employee had provided a cool towel to the man. The officer stayed with the man and spoke to him until Fire-Rescue personnel arrived.

Feb. 5

Need a report

10:16 a.m., Police headquarters

Lost property: A person arrived at the police department to report losing a military identification card the day before. A police report on the loss was necessary to replace the card.

Sparks a-flyin’

4:36 p.m., 300 block of Firehouse Court

Assist other agencies: Police and Fire-Rescue responded to a home, behind which a tree was coming into contact with a power line, creating sparks when the wind blew. Fire-rescue personnel alerted Florida Power & Light about the issue, and the utility sent a crew to take care of it. Fire-Rescue and police were released from the scene.