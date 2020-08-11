Longboat Key Cops Corner: Playin’ all the hits . . . too loud

Aug. 1

Playin’ all the hits . . . too loud

2:57 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An officer arriving to investigate a complaint of noise on the beach behind a resort reported hearing music while still standing in the parking lot. After walking to the beach, the officer followed the noise to a man with a radio. The man complied with the officer’s request to reduce the radio’s volume.

Is this a submarine movie?

3:16 p.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Suspicious incident: An officer was sent to check out a report of a cell phone pinging from a location that would be in the water if accurate. But before the officer could arrive in the area, the response was cancelled by emergency dispatchers.

He’s gotta go

3:29 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: A man and woman on the beach sitting under a tent with a dog were told by an officer the canine was present in violation of town ordinances. The man said he was unaware of such rules and they left.

Aug. 2

A little loud

3:13 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Following a complaint from a neighbor about noise coming from an adjoining unit, an officer arrived to hear no excess noise and saw no lights on inside. The officer spoke to a man who conceded he might have been a little loud on a recent phone call, but he was finished conversing and was heading to bed.

No license

8:55 a.m., 1400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: After watching a vehicle overtake vehicles in a no-passing zone, an officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver, who called a friend on the phone to help with a language barrier, explained he had no drivers license but produced a passport from a Central American country. The officer issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone and notice to appear in court on a charge of driving with no license.

10 legs, four visitors

2:09 p.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Police spoke to two women and a man on the beach about the small dog that accompanied them. An officer told them the canine was a violation of the town rules. The man and women left with the dog.

Done driving

6:52 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: The town’s license-plate recognition system alerted officers to the presence on the north end of the island of a vehicle owned by an individual with a suspended drivers license. In the course of a traffic stop, an officer explained to the driver that her license had been suspended. The driver said she was not aware of the suspension. The officer confiscated the license, cited the driver and explained her options. A licensed passenger in the vehicle took over driving duties.

Wrong number

9:28 p.m., 1600 Harbor Sound Drive

Alarm: An activated intruder alarm sent an officer to a home to investigate. The homeowner said the wrong number had been attempted to deactivate the alarm, but another family member was able to input the correct combination of digits.

See the light

10:47 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious activity: An officer went to the beach to investigate a report of people shining lights after dark. The officer found a family staying at a nearby resort trying to catch crabs. The officer explained that shining lights on the beach after dark was a violation of the town’s turtle-protection rules. The father said he was unaware of such regulations and apologized.

Aug. 3

Keep it moving

12:19 p.m., Dream Island Way

Traffic: The crew of a trash-collection truck called for help in clearing the way to complete their rounds after they were blocked by a delivery vehicle. By the time police arrived, the obstruction had been cleared and the trash truck was on its way.

A lot to remember

12:48 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: One of the town’s license plate recognition flagged a vehicle with an overdue registration. The driver told the officer the renewal date coincided with the time the driver had moved to the area and the subject slipped her mind. She was issued a verbal warning.

Towed away

2:15 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The town’s license plate recognition system alerted officers to a vehicle owned by a driver with a suspended license. The driver said he surmised the suspension was connected to an overdue registration renewal, but the officer said it was connected to a financial obligation. The alert came with an order to confiscate the vehicle tag. The driver was cited and a cab called for his further transportation. The vehicle was inventoried and towed.

Home safely

9:38 p.m., 2500 block of Harbourside Drive

Missing person: A resident called police to report an overdue family member. The resident said the family member had driven to St. Armands Circle hours early and subsequently called several times to say he was disoriented and lost. Sarasota County deputies found him near University Town Center and was brought home safely.

Night walk

11:48 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Officers were sent to investigate an anonymous report of people on the beach bothering sea turtle nests. The family that was staying nearby said they had simply been walking on the beach and had not disturbed nests.

Aug. 4

Not really blocked

10:08 a.m., 500 block of Yawl Drive

Parking: An anonymous call to police alerted officers to a reported parking violation – a construction vehicle blocking a home's driveway. The officer arrived to learn from a construction supervisor that the contractor has permission from the homeowner to block the driveway, but would move the vehicle to ensure neighborhood harmony.

Swing and a miss

10:55 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Attempted fraud: A resident called police to report a fraud attempt he had received on the telephone. The resident said a caller claimed to be a family member and needed money for bail. When the resident asked the caller’s first name, the response was incorrect and the resident hung up. An officer’s call to the number from which the call originated went to a state prison in San Diego, Calif.

Crash

2:16 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Gunwale Lane

Traffic: One driver was cited for careless driving in a crash that injured one person. Police reported the driver of a vehicle on GMD slowed unexpectedly for a turning vehicle and was hit from behind. A passenger in the first vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Aug. 5

Gate crasher

8:50 a.m., 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: About $400 in damage was reported to one of the gates on the Longboat Pass drawbridge when a vehicle failed to stop in time. A witness reported the gates were down and red lights flashing when the vehicle hit. The driver was cited for failure to obey traffic signals.

Aug. 6

That’s a new one

6:40 p.m., police headquarters

Fraud attempt: A resident came to the police station to report a fraud attempt received in the phone. A caller claimed the resident’s Social Security payments would cease if the resident failed to pay a fee. The resident recognized the attempt as a fraud and reported it to police.