Longboat Key Cops Corner: Peace!

April 9

Peace

10:37 p.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive

Citizen dispute: Police came to a neighborhood to learn more about a dispute between a driver and a pedestrian. No crime was committed, and no injuries were reported. Police learned that a driver turned from Gulf of Mexico Drive and slowed to nearly a stop to allow a pedestrian cross. Words and a peace sign were exchanged. The driver said the pedestrian followed him where more words were exchanged. Before the pedestrian left, the driver told the pedestrian to calm down, but no threats were delivered. The pedestrian said he believed the driver had turned off GMD too quickly. Both parties were told to stay away from each other.

April 10

Bubbly

3:26 a.m., 600 block of St. Judes Drive

Noise: An officer responded to a home on a complaint about noise. The officer asked the resident, who was entertaining a guest, to reduce the noise. While no loud music was playing, the resident had to raise his voice to be heard over the sound of a hot tub.

Upside down

11:46 a.m., near 10th Street boat ramp

Boating assistance: The town’s on-duty marine patrol officer took part in a rescue of three people from Sarasota Bay after their personal watercraft overturned. Sarasota County authorities rescued two, and the town’s officer took one person aboard. All three were taken to the nearby boat ramps, and their craft was righted and towed in as well.

To be destroyed

1:21 p.m., 500 block of Gunwale Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called police to assist ammunition from a home. Police took possession of the bullets for destruction.

Family issues

9:32 p.m., 300 block of Longboat Club Road

Domestic disturbance: Staff at a resort called police during a wedding reception following an argument between out-of-town family members. By the time police arrived, one of the family members had already left and there were no outstanding issues for law enforcement.

April 11

A touching story

10:20 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire assist: First responders were called to the scene of a potential fire. A palm frond had come into contact with an overhead power line and was arcing, though there was no active fire. Police officers were cleared from the scene.

April 12

A bigger issue

7:05 p.m., 7000 block of Palm Drive

Citizen assist: A resident who initially believed his home was experiencing issues with a sewer line learned from a hired plumbing contractor that the blockage was beyond his property. Police called the Public Works department, which responded to the neighborhood to clear the problem.

Cushy problem

7:40 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer on patrol stopped to remove a brown seat cushion from the road before it could become a hazard to passing motorists.

April 13

Lower and lower

10:50 p.m., 600 block of Lyons Lane

Boating call: A resident called police concerned that a boat tied to a dock at an adjacent home was sinking. The resident said he had spoken to an employee at the home who said she would relay information and a photo to the owner. Police spoke to a neighbor who said the owner was out of town but was heading back to take care of the situation.

Just hangin’ out

11:01 p.m., 0 block of Twin Shores Boulevard

Noise: Police told a resident who was sitting outside with five other people that their music and voices were the topic of a noised complaint. They turned off the music and said they would go inside.

April 15

Wrapping up

5:18 p.m., 500 block of Putting Green Lane

Noise: Police responding to a complaint of construction workers on the job after allowed hours encountered a crew cleaning up a job site. They were advised about the town’s work-hour rules.