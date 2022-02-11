Longboat Key Cops Corner: Paws in the laws

Friday, Feb. 4

Paws in the laws

3:21 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog call: An officer responding to a report of dogs and their owners on the beach spoke to the people and alerted them to the town’s rules banning pets from the beach. The owners said they were unaware of the regulations and agreed to leave with their four-legged friends.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Is it or isn’t it?

11:50 a.m., 5900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Following up on a report that a residential property’s water service had been turned off, an officer went to the property and found the lawn sprinkler system running. The officer relayed his findings to the resident via phone.

Quittin’ time

5:16 p.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Noise: An officer who found a construction crew still on the job after established work hours asked the workers to stop for the day. Work ceased immediately, the officer reported.

Who’s a panhandler? Not me.

7:23 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: Police spoke to a man who had been reported to be trespassing and panhandling near a retail outlet. The man, with an address not far away, said that at no time was he panhandling and that he understood the consequences of such an offense.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Long-distance delivery

4:23 a.m., 2300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A delivery driver for a local daily newspaper called police when a security guard would not allow access to the gated community. The officer could not locate the guard. The delivery driver left the newspapers at the gate.

Furniture, and a little bit more

10:18 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: With the help of a witness and a resident who had recently received a furniture delivery, police were able to piece together an incident in which an unmarked box truck damaged a community clubhouse while backing up. A witness reported the incident in which a gutter and ceramic planter were damaged. Another resident supplied an officer with information on the truck following the delivery of furniture to his home. Eventually, the driver told an officer he had made the delivery but was not aware of damage that had been done in his wake. Insurance information was passed to the property manager.

Monday, Feb. 7

Indoor voices, outdoors

12:43 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police spoke to a group of four to six people on an outdoor balcony following a noise complaint from caller who did not wish to speak to an officer. The apologetic people told the officer they would return inside to keep the noise level down.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Stars and stripes

6:42 p.m., 6900 block of Bayside Drive

Citizen assist: Acting on a report of a discarded American flag in the trash, police found a damaged flag on the ground near the town’s boat ramp. An officer recovered the flag and made contact with a VFW post for proper flag destruction. The flag was booked into evidence and placed in a locker awaiting pick up.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Namaste, by the book

9:25 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police went to a park to investigate a report of an unauthorized yoga class on town property. The group of yoga practitioners said they were not an organized group but rather an informal gathering of like-minded friends.

Two-time loser

2:16 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An out-of-state drivers’ license was turned in to the police department. A civilian department employee was able to find a telephone number for its owner. In arranging for the license’s return at the police department, the owner said he was familiar with the location of the police station because he had picked up his license there last year when he lost it previously.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Just a sec

3:42 p.m., 600 block of Yardarm Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called police to report a construction vehicle that was blocking a driveway. The officer spoke to the owner of the construction vehicle who said the obstruction was for a short time, while a crane was exiting the construction site. The officer relayed his findings to the resident who called.