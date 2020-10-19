Longboat Key Cops Corner: Parental discretion advised

Oct. 9

Ears of the beholder

4:16 p.m., 600 Dream Island Road

Noise: Police were called to investigate a report of “vulgar” music coming from a home. An officer spoke with a resident of the home, who said the music had been turned off. The officer issued a verbal warning for the noise.

Misunderstanding: Delivered

7:40 p.m., 500 block of Yawl Lane

Suspicious incident: Police responded to a call following a resident’s report that someone unexpected had knocked on the door and said “open the door.’’ On the way to the address, the responding officer was asked to disregard the call because the resident had misunderstood the person at the door. It was a parcel delivery service driver who had knocked and identified his company.

Oct. 10

Electricity in the air

8:54 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A resident concerned about a potentially dangerous situation called police. The resident told the responding officer that he believed an unusual smell indicated electrical trouble. The officer agreed the smell was unusual, but detected nothing out of the ordinary at the circuit breaker box. Fire rescue personnel determined the smell originated at a faulty fluorescent light fixture.

Oct. 11

Not welcome aboard

6:40 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A report of children playing aboard a sailboat beached for weeks was investigated. When police arrived, though, the children had left the area.

Oct. 12

Inside voices, please

12:32 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An officer was sent to a vacation resort after a caller who didn’t want to be identified alerted police to unwanted noise in the form of loud voices. An officer eventually located a group of people on an outdoor lanai and informed them of the noise complaint. The people said they would be quieter.

Rockslide

11:22 a.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Property damage, not vandalism: A resident called police to report minor damage done to his driveway area. The resident told an officer that a construction truck bumped a decorative rock, causing it to slide along the ground. The resident said he could not estimate the damage, but wanted a police report to document the incident. The truck driver said he was driving toward a customer’s property when his truck, at a low speed, bumped the rock. The driver said he was unaware damage was done. The resident said he would contact the construction company.

Oct. 13

Keys to an investigation

4:04 p.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Found property: Police took custody of a clear box containing keys, reported found near a resident’s mailbox post. The resident said she found the box on the ground and called police to report it. The box was locked up for safe keeping at the police station.

The long way home

4:20 p.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: A three-wheeled vehicle, heading north at around 20 mph, was holding up traffic until it pulled over at the sight of a police vehicle. An officer reported the two people in the street-legal machine were over the vehicle’s weight limit. When one of them got out and climbed into a family member’s car, the three-wheeler was able to keep up with the flow of traffic.

Gone

10:04 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A caller from a shopping plaza alerted police to a man in a blue and white shirt wandering through a parking lot. Officers arrived within a minute of receiving the call but no one answering the description could be found.

Oct. 14

Just waiting

9:01 a.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Suspicious person: An officer chatted with a man and woman who had been reported hanging around a bench with bags. The said they were waiting for a ride, and in the course of their conversation with an officer, the ride arrived.

Funny money

4:37 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Miscellaneous call: A woman called police to alert them she had been given a counterfeit $100 bill at a store in Manatee County.

Cracking the code

4:02 p.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Suspicious incident: A caller sought police help in investigating the disappearance of political yard signs. The signs had actually been removed by the town’s Code Enforcement officer.

No sail

10:48 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were alerted to the presence of people climbing aboard a sailboat that has been beached for weeks. An officer arrived to find a family nearby but no one on the boat.