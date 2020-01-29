Longboat Key Cops Corner: Out of nowhere . . .

Jan. 19

Point A to B to C

12:30 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: While on routine patrol, an officer spotted two bicycle riders who appeared in need of help along the side of the highway. They said they had been riding south when two pedestrians crossed unexpectedly in front of them, prompting the first rider to brake and the second to crash into the first. The riders, who declined medical care, asked if an officer could secure their bikes while they returned to their hotel to retrieve their vehicle. The officer locked the bikes up at the police station, and the riders returned for them a short time later.

Southbound and gone

6:05 p.m., 900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Reckless driving: Police received a report of a driver swerving into oncoming traffic while driving south toward the New Pass bridge. An officer responded to the south end of the island but learned the vehicle had crossed the bridge and left the town's limits. He notified Sarasota Police of the vehicle’s description and direction of travel.

Jan. 20

We were here, you weren’t

12:55 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: While performing a routine security check of a business, an officer discovered an unsecured door. Once a second officer arrived, the two checked the business inside and out for signs of a crime. There were none. An officer left a business card with a police department report number on the receptionist’s desk.

All is well

5:22 a.m., 600 block of Weston Pointe Court

Rescue: Police responded to a medical-alert alarm but arrived to find no one in need of assistance. The alert was possibly the result of a power failure in the area.

Day off

9:06 a.m., 600 block of Buttonwood Drive

Noise: A caller notified police of their concern regarding a bulldozer operating in close proximity to an eagle’s nest. The officer spoke to workers at the site of a pool-construction project and told them work on a federal holiday was prohibited in town and they would have to shut down for the day.

Never mind

4:31 p.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive South

Suspicious circumstance: A caller wanted to make a report of damage done to a parked vehicle. Before the officer could arrive, less than 10 minutes from receiving the initial report, the caller indicated they no longer wanted to meet with an officer.

Jan. 21

Helping out

1:26 a.m., 2300 block of Harbor Oaks Drive

Public service: Police and fire units responded to the home of a resident who reported a water leak. Fire-rescue personnel determined the leak’s source was in a bathroom.

That sounds worse

9:32 a.m., 3500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire report: Police and fire-rescue units responded to a fire alarm at a condominium complex that was upgraded enroute to a report of a structure fire. Firefighters confirmed smoke in an elevator shaft but a fire could not be located.

Opening doors

9:34 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police responded along with fire-rescue for a malfunctioning elevator. The elevator occupants were rescued and power was secured to the elevator.

As it should

9:39 a.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Police checked out the traffic light at Bay Isles Parkway after a citizen reported a malfunction. An officer examined all four sides of the traffic signal array and found all working properly.

Where he should be

12:57 p.m., 600 block of Russell Street

Alarm: An alarm indicating an intruder prompted police to investigate a residence. On the scene, an officer spoke to a pest-control company employee. While the officer was on the scene, a proper authorization code was given and the property owner vouched for the pest-control employee’s presence.

Thanks for the help

1:31 p.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic/parking: Police asked the owners of about five work-style pickup trucks to move them from their parking places in the right of way. The trucks were moved without incident.

Cozy, but alarming

9:38 p.m., 6800 block of Pine Street

Alarm: A fireplace was found to be responsible for a fire alarm that prompted responses from police and fire-rescue units. No hazards were found.

Jan. 22

Let’s go to the videotape

6:31 a.m., 600 block of DeNarvaez Drive

Public service: A citizen reported a water leak and police responded. At the scene, an officer made a video of the situation and sent it to the Public Works Department, which arrived to shut off the flow. The caller told police the homeowner and builder at the property had already been notified.

Let us out

10:29 a.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Rescue: Two people were rescued from a malfunctioning elevator. No injuries were reported.

No time to spare

12:50 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disabled vehicle: The driver of a car pulled off the road flagged down an officer for help with a flat tire. The driver had trouble finding the vehicle’s spare tire, which ultimately was determined to be missing. The officer helped find a contact number for the rental agency to request a tow truck.

Jan. 23

After hours

12:02 a.m., 700 block of Russell Street

Parking: A resident’s car was ticketed for parking on the street outside of permitted parking hours.

Close call

9:54 a.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police issued a verbal warning to an out-of-town driver after an officer spotted their car make a left turn into traffic, forcing an oncoming vehicle to brake and swerve to avoid a collision.

All about visibility

11:09 a.m., Triton Bend and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic/parking: A complaint was received about parked vehicles obstructing the views of drivers pulling out from Triton Bend. The officer who responded spoke to the construction supervisor about the complaint, and the vehicles were immediately moved. Drivers were issued verbal warnings.

It was an accident

4:14 p.m., 3500 block of Mistletoe Lane

Alarm: Police responded to a report of an activated intruder alarm at a residence. When the officer arrived, he was told a family member had accidentally set off the alarm system.

No reply at all

6:30 p.m., 1900 block of Harbourside Drive

Noise: As an officer arrived to the scene of complaints of loud music being played all throughout the day, he reported hearing the sounds as he approached the apartment. He knocked several times and announced his presence with no response from inside. The officer notified the community’s security service, and the music volume was reduced, though still with no response from the residents. Other tenants were told to notify community security if the problem persists.

Leash it to me

8:33 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A dog-walker called police to report a dispute with another dog-walker. The caller said she was walking her two dogs when she encountered a man walking a single dog. As they approached each other, the caller said, the man became agitated and yelled, though they parted ways. An officer spoke to the man, who relayed the same story except he said the woman was the instigator. Both parties said this has happened previously.