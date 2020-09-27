Longboat Key Cops Corner: Not welcome

Sept. 21

Can’t take a hint

9:11 a.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were called to a business following reports of a possibly intoxicated man who wouldn’t leave, became agitated and threw coffee at a vehicle leaving the establishment. A manager said the man purchased coffee, then walked outside. A short time later, commotion was heard and the man was seen arguing with the driver of a car, which resulted in the thrown coffee. The man came inside to buy a second cup, and managers told him to leave, which resulted in another confrontation. When questioned by police, the man remained argumentative, used profanity and slurs and ignored requests to produce identification. He eventually walked off, with police following. Ultimately, police learned his identity and allowed him to leave. Store operators were told to call police if he returned and to review surveillance footage to ascertain if the man was responsible for a damaged bench outdoors.

A mighty wind

3:32 p.m., Poinsetta Avenue and Longboat Drive

Traffic: Police were alerted to traffic cones blown into the street by the wind. On the way to the scene, officers were told that a Public Works Department employee had taken care of the problem.

Open and shut

10:42 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A security guard called police to report the door to a community gym had been found to be ajar. When police arrived, they inspected the gym and found nothing out of place. The state of the door and its locking mechanism were not ideal, officers found, possibly playing a role in the discovery of the unsecured door. The guard was given a record of the police response.

Looking over at Overlook

11:50 p.m., 0 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A sedan found parked at the barricaded entrance of Overlook Park was investigated and ticketed for improper parking. Visits to the park are off-limits along with other public beach parking because of the town’s COVID executive orders.

Sept. 22

Passing time

8:46 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a vehicle seen passing in an area governed by a double center line was given a warning for the traffic infraction.

Lost or stolen?

9:11 a.m., Broadway Street and Palm Avenue

Missing property: A resident called police to report a missing bicycle. The resident said the bicycle had been kept unlocked at a nearby bike rack. The resident said someone had said a county crew collected the bike thinking it was abandoned. Police discovered a previous report from 10 days earlier describing the bicycle as stolen.

Against the grain

11:34 a.m., 900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police cleared from the travel lanes pieces of wood that were creating a traffic hazard. The town’s Public Works Department was alerted to clear the debris from the side of the road.

Not welcome

11:36 a.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: The manager of a condominium complex called police upon the discovery of evidence a person had been living in an unlocked equipment room for some time. Food and drinks were left behind, along with rope apparently used to make sure the door couldn’t be opened. Police said they would keep an eye on the location, and the manager requested to be notified if a person is found. Police also advised a lock be installed on the door.

Mystery couple

4:23 p.m., 1700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Managers of condominium complex called police about surveillance video from 12:20 a.m. that day. On the video, an unknown woman was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, walking a dog and peering inside a building. An unknown vehicle then arrived and parked, and a man stepped out and joined the woman. Together, they walked toward the beach. An officer who responded to the afternoon report found no evidence of crimes at the scene.

Sept. 23

We stopped by

4:23 p.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Alarm: Police inspected a home after its alarm was activated and discovered the front door unlocked. Two officers then checked the inside with no evidence found of a crime. Because no contact information could be found on the residents, a police business card was left on the kitchen counter.

Wrong lane

9:10 p.m., Harbourside Drive

Traffic crash: A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle. Police said the bicyclist was riding in the wrong lane, though no charges were filed. A police report said a driver had stopped in the inside lane, activating emergency flashers, to speak to someone when the cyclist crashed into the rear of the car. The cyclist was taken t to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and his bike was taken home by police. The car sustained about $3,000 in damage.

Sept. 24

Just passing through

2:48 a.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agencies: Police from Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach alerted town police they were pursuing a stolen vehicle south through the town. A Longboat officer spotted the vehicle and activated emergency lights, but the vehicle did not stop, at which time the town officer shut off the lights and followed the pursuit at a normal speed. Eventually, the vehicle was found by Sarasota police in a parking garage.

Sept. 25

Nothing to see here

2:26 a.m., Jewfish Key

Abandoned 911 call: Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a child at a resort, saying she couldn’t wake her parents, though the tone was reported to be less-than-anxious. Police arranged for a boat to transport them to the island. Once at the scene, officers quickly learned that the child had a history of such calls and all was in order.

A gallon or two, please

10:53 a.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Bay Isles Parkway

Traffic: Police stopped to speak with the driver of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The driver said the car had run out of gas, but that nearby friends were on the way to help.

That was some knock

11:52 a..m., 100 block of Sands Point Road

Suspicious incident: A U.S. Census worker called police to report an open door. The worker said when he knocked on a door, it swung open. Without entering, the worker called police, who checked the residence and found everything in order. Community security said a representative would alert the owners.