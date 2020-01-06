Longboat Key Cops Corner: Not rabid

Dec. 29

Who was that masked man?

2:17 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal: A caller alerted authorities to a possible rabid raccoon. Upon an officer’s arrival, he reported the raccoon appeared healthy. The animal walked off into the woods without incident.

Child’s play

3:18 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911: An officer was sent to a resort in response to an abandoned emergency call from a guest room. The resort manager said the call had been mistakenly placed by children playing with a phone. Police tried to verify but no one was in the room. All appeared normal.

Space-based speed

8:52 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: An officer conducting speed monitoring stopped a vehicle measured at 32 mph in a 20 mph zone. The driver, who was ticketed, said he had been relying on GPS technology for speed data and believed he was driving 25 mph.

Dec. 30

Oh, sorry

12:17 a.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An anonymous caller reported bothersome noise on the beach. An officer found five people, one with a guitar, who said they were staying at a nearby resort. They said they were unaware they were creating a nuisance and would return to their rooms.

Cracking up

12:12 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A business owner reported cracked glass in a door, valued at about $1,000. The damage likely took place between Dec. 20 and Dec. 30. Nothing appeared missing. A canvass of the area revealed no cameras or witnesses.

A little late, huh?

9:04 p.m., 500 block of Putting Green Lane

Noise: A worker unloading supplies at a home was warned about violation of the town’s noise ordinance. He acknowledged the late hour for such work and agreed to wrap up and leave. The man was checked for criminal wants or warrants, of which there were none.

Protect and serve

9:07 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Public service: A caller contacted police to say she was unable to walk home because of fatigue and deteriorating weather conditions. Without a cell phone to summon a ride service, the caller was driving home by a police officer.

Middle of the road

9:39 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a vehicle-hauling truck was advised that parking in the center-turn lane was illegal and dangerous. Better options were discussed and the driver moved his rig.

Dec. 31

Car vs. wheelbarrow

5:59 p.m., 6400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver flagged down a police officer to report damage to her car, caused by a wheelbarrow that fell from a truck ahead of her. The officer contacted the driver of the landscaping truck, who said he did not realize the wheelbarrow had fallen off.

Jan. 2

Ruff start to the new year

5:42 p.m., 700 block of Tarawitt Drive

Animal noise: A complaint of dogs barking for hours resulted in a visit from a police officer. The officer could not reach anyone in the home. A neighbor agreed to relay information about the complaint.

Keep it down

11:38 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Noise: People in the backyard of a home agreed to go inside and keep quiet following a noise complaint.