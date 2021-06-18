Longboat Key Cops Corner: Not cool at the pool (or the beach)

June 12

Not cool at the pool

1:50 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A police officer intervened in a dispute between two residents of a building over late-night use of the community swimming pool. A caller to police complained a group was loud and used profanity at him while they were using the pool after established hours. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other and to bring the issue of late-night pool use to the attention of the residents association.

Not cool at the beach

1:47 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A caller who wished to remain anonymous reported a couple on the beach possibly drinking alcohol and maybe smoking marijuana. Police reported no evidence of wrongdoing on the couple’s part. Then, one of the couple yelled profanities at caller over the unproven accusations. The couple decided to leave the beach on their own.

Back to the mainland

2:17 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Agency assistance: Town police were asked to visit an address to assist Sarasota Police with a traffic crash investigation. Upon an officer’s arrival at the address, he relayed instructions to the person to meet with Sarasota officers at a location on Ringling Boulevard.

Circle of life

3:57 p.m., Broadway Street and Seabreeze Avenue

Citizen assist: Police were called to the beach in regard to a two-foot long dead tarpon on the shore. As police arrived, the dead fish was washing out with the surf.

Tent life

5:13 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Welfare check: A caller who wanted to remain anonymous asked police to check on the welfare of two children in a tent. Police found the tent, and the children were in good health. Two family members were leaving the area after a pair of beer cans were found under their chairs.

A hiccup on the way home

6:05 p.m., 200 block of Sands Point Road

Suspicious person: A caller was concerned about the safety of a man he found in a parking lot and appeared disoriented. Police learned the man had been driving to a vacation rental in a separate car after dining on the mainland and became separated. Police called a family member who came to lead the man to the right place.

Land shark

7:46 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller reported an angler butchering a 70-inch black tip shark on the beach. The angler said it was not the original intent of butchering the catch but she was concerned about its well-being after a lengthy fight to land it. A check with wildlife officials confirmed there was nothing illegal about doing so.

June 13

Sleepy time

11:34 a.m., Linley Street boat ramp

Suspicious person: Police and fire-rescue personnel checked on the welfare of a man who potentially was experiencing a medical problem. The person said he had simply fallen asleep. No criminal history for the man was found.

Stopping before the beach

3:42 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller to police reported a man pushing a woman out the passenger side of a car stopped along the road. Officers who interviewed the couple separately learned the couple was from out of town and was heading to the beach. They stopped so that the passenger could change shoes. No signs of an altercation were evident and they each denied there had been trouble. A criminal history check and warrants check were negative.

Playing ball

7:12 p.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A resident sought police help in learning more about a large group of people that arrived at the beach and began setting up volleyball nets and using resort-owned chairs. A man with the group said he was staying at the address and had guests. The caller was told the group had a right to use the resort facilities.

Waiting on the tide

11:50 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Suspicious incident: A couple in a tent appeared to be camping and drew the attention of a resident who called police but did not wish to meet with an officer. The couple told the officer they were waiting for water conditions to allow them to navigate away from Greer Island in their small boat. They departed without incident.

June 15

Pool pipe problems

11:06 a.m., 600 block of Hibiscus Way

Citizen dispute: A pool construction project prompted a call to police from a homeowner who complained about a drainage pipe directing water to the caller’s property. When an officer arrived, he found the pipe directing water in the opposite direction. In speaking with the caller, the officer said it was a civil matter. The homeowner said the pool company had perhaps redirected the drain water after a call was placed to the company.

No chains allowed

12:47 p.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A property owner called police to report a pair of bicycles chained and locked on private property by a pair of riders who then walked north on the beach. An officer spoke to them and they removed their bikes.

June 16

Tile noise

3:20 p.m., 1900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: The neighbor of a condo unit in which work was underway called police to complain about the noise. A worker told an officer the machine being used to remove tile was the only option for accomplishing their work, but that the crew was done for the day and wouldn’t be back for a few days. The worker told the officer he was aware of the town rules for work noise and would follow them.

June 17

Whereabouts unknown

11:30 a.m., 500 Forest Way

Suspicious incident: A resident could not find a backpack containing his rental unit’s garage door code, though there was some question whether it was lost or stolen. A family member said they thought they had seen it in the morning, but it was gone when they returned later in the day. They retraced their steps and searched for the bag, to no avail.

Buzzing

12:30 p.m., 2300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A drone seen flying over the beach the previous day was reported to have returned late that evening near a caller’s window. No one was seen operating the device. The caller was asked to contact police again if the drone was spotted flying near residential windows.

June 18

Mouse, not a man

1:06 a.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Suspicious incident: Police responded to a home on an initial report of someone inside the occupied dwelling. Once an officer arrived, he learned it was a mouse, not a human intruder. The officer looked around but so no mouse, but recommended the resident keep the lights on and contact an exterminator.