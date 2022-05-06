Longboat Key Cops Corner: Not a fall after all

Friday, April 29

Bunny rescue

8:48 a.m. 3500 block of Fair Oaks Lane

Animal: Police were called to a neighborhood in reference to a report of an injured rabbit. The officer found the rabbit, found it to be injured and summoned Sarasota County Animal Control officers, who took the injured rabbit for treatment.

Nope

3:17 p.m., 100 block of Sands Point Road

Boating: On a routine patrol, the town’s marine officer saw a personal watercraft grounded just off a private beach. The officer watched as the craft’s apparent operator walked toward the sand. The officer hailed the person and advised him the beach is private and residents only were permitted. The person said he was from out of the are and was not familiar with the beach restrictions and left without incident.

Refuge from the rain

9:15 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: While on patrol on the south end of the island, an officer was flagged down. The woman told the officer she had just been dropped off in a downpour and was waiting for a co-worker to pick her up. She asked if she could wait in the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer agreed.

Saturday, April 30

Shell we help?

12:41 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: Police received word of a turtle in the road and responded to investigate. The officer indeed found a turtle in the road and moved it to a safer location.

Reeled in an officer

2:11 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Trespassing: Police were alerted to the possible presence of trespassers on the golf course near the intersection of Bay Isles Road and Bay Isles Parkway. The officer sent to investigate found two men from Bradenton fishing on the course and explained to them they were on private property. The two men packed up their gear and left without incident.

Drifting away

4:45 p.m., Longboat Pass

Abandoned vessel: An officer patrolling along the Longboat Pass bridge spotted an empty red kayak, drifting from east to west under the bridge. Without a town or Manatee County marine officer on duty, the officer notified the U.S. Coast Guard in Cortez. That agency launched a small boat and found the kayak, with no evidence of a missing person nearby.

Sunday, May 1

Never on Sunday

10:37 a.m., 600 block of Longview Drive

Noise complaint: Police spoke to a landscaping crew following an anonymous report of work being done in violation of town regulations governing such weekend work. The crew immediately shut down and left the area.

Bone, branch, barnacles

3 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A report from a beachgoer of a possible femur bone found along the shore attracted the attention of police. An officer examined the find and determined it was a piece of driftwood covered with barnacles.

Tuesday, May 3

Case (and trunk) closed

4:45 a.m., 3500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: An officer stopped to examine a SUV parked in a community garage with its tailgate open. A look inside led the officer to believe nothing was out of the ordinary. The officer learned the vehicle was registered to a limited liability corporation but was unable to connect it with a local address. The officer closed the tailgate and left the scene.

Not a fall after all

2:51 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Emergency dispatchers received an alert from a beachgoer’s smart watch that she had suffered a hard fall. While an officer was on the way to the scene, dispatchers further learned that the woman had not fallen but reported banging her watch while packing up to leave the beach. She told dispatchers she was fine and had left the area.

Wednesday, May 4

Fore a minute . . .

11:27 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: While conducting a patrol request, an officer spotted a vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of a retail center. As the officer approached, it appeared initially that a figure occupied the rear seat. Upon closer evaluation, the officer found it was actually a golf bag.

Thursday, May 5

Sandy paws

2:57 p.m., Beer Can Island

Dogs on the beach: While on marine patrol, a town officer watched as two dogs were on the beach alongside a pontoon boat. The officer advised the operator of the boat that dogs were not permitted on town beaches without service-dog bonafides. The dogs were removed from the beach and the boaters left the area.

Wrong key for a drum circle

6:48 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: Police received a complaint about drum noise adjacent to a tennis court at a town park. When an officer arrived, he heard no such noise or found no one with a drum. Park patrons told the officer the man with a drum left after they spoke to him.

Blocked in

6:40 p.m., 800 block of Tarawitt Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A resident called police to say she and three friends were about to leave the home on the way to a town restaurant when they found a vehicle unknown to them parked in the driveway, blocking her vehicle in the garage. Police found the registration of the driveway vehicle linked it to a home under construction nearby. The officer spoke to a neighbor who left a message for the vehicle owner. A note was also left on the vehicle’s windshield. The woman and her friends enlisted the help of a ride-sharing service for their outing instead of driving themselves.