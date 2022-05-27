Longboat Key Cops Corner: No phone, no problem? Well…

Friday, May 20

Anchored, but not really

9:11 a.m., 6900 Bayside Drive

Boating citation: Police were called to a neighborhood on a report of a boat that had lost its anchor and was drifting toward a residential dock. When an officer arrived, he found several people trying to fend off the boat. Though the officer was not able to immediately ascertain ownership, the boat’s owner did arrive hours later to move the boat and reset its anchor. The boat owner was issued a citation.

Saturday, May 21

No phone, no problem? Well…

2:14 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Gulfside Road

Welfare check: A man from out of town called police concerned about the safety of two family members after he was unable to reach them via their cell phones. The officer handling the call learned one of the phones was tracked to a location near the beach. Spotting a vehicle on a nearby resort parking lot similar to one described by the caller, and registered to one of the family members, the officer happened to make contact with one of them returning from the beach. When told of the caller’s welfare concerns, one of the family members said they didn’t bring their phones to the beach. The officer relayed the caller’s request that the call him soon.

Sunday, May 22

It’s all gotta go

4:58 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Litter, pollution: A sergeant on patrol tried to learn more about several pieces of furniture that had been left in the public right of way for trash collection. With no security cameras to consult, the sergeant was unable to ascertain who was responsible for the furniture. Public Works was notified.

Monday, May 23

Disappointing home makeover

1:36 p.m., 2100 block of Harbourside Drive

Citizen assist: An officer explained to a resident the civil remedies to her experience with a contractor who had performed a flooring job, in the resident's view, unsatisfactorily.

In the dark about lights

9:10 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic warning: A driver who was heading north was stopped by police for proceeding after dark with no headlights. The driver said she was unable to make them work. She was issued a traffic warning.

Tuesday, May 24

A warning, and more

2:40 p.m., near Sister Keys

Boating: The 17-year-old operator of a personal watercraft was cited for having no boater-safety card in his possession following a stop by the town’s marine patrol officer. The officer stopped craft after seeing it operating on plane, creating an excessive wake in a slow-speed, minimum wake zone. In addition to the citation, the operator was also warned about the wake and the lack of registration numbers visible on the left side of the hull.

Lost and locked

4:05 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: A resident called police to turn in a cell phone found on the beach, with no one around to claim it. An officer tried to learn who its owner was but found the device locked, with no identifying markings on it. The phone was brought to the police department for safe keeping.

Wednesday, May 25

Making his way

3:56 a.m., 5700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: An officer on patrol stopped to talk to a man he encountered pushing a grocery cart south in the bicycle lane. The man was dressed and also was wrapped in a shower curtain while pushing the cart containing a boat fender, some vegetation and a sign. The man apparently spoke only Creole, which created a language barrier, but officers were able to direct him to the sidewalk for a safer passage along the highway.

Working late

8:02 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Patrol request: An officer checking routinely on town businesses found an unsecured door on Town Hall, and a town employee working inside as he performed a security check of the building. The door was secured by the officer.

Thursday, May 26

Working early

6:55 a.m., 6800 block of Longboat Drive South

Noise: Police spoke to a man setting up a concrete pump machine on a work side following a report of noise in the area. The man said his set up might have accounted for the noise that was reported and that he would abide by the town’s no-earlier-than-8 a.m. work rules in the future.

Working out

7:33 a.m., 7100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Welfare check: A caller worried about the welfare of a person on Longboat Pass bridge called police to relay his concerns. An officer spoke with the person the bridge, who said he was merely exercising.