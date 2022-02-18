Longboat Key Cops Corner: Namaste, by the book

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Namaste, by the book

9:25 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police went to a park to investigate a report of an unauthorized yoga class on town property. The group of yoga practitioners said they were not an organized group but rather an informal gathering of like-minded friends.

Two-time loser

2:16 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An out-of-state drivers’ license was turned in to the police department. A civilian department employee was able to find a telephone number for its owner. In arranging for the license’s return at the police department, the owner said he was familiar with the location of the police station because he had picked up his license there last year when he lost it previously.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Just a sec

3:42 p.m., 600 block of Yardarm Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called police to report a construction vehicle that was blocking a driveway. The officer spoke to the owner of the construction vehicle who said the obstruction was for a short time, while a crane was exiting the construction site. The officer relayed his findings to the resident who called.

Friday, Feb. 11

Doesn’t seem right

5:35 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer was sent to a neighborhood on a complaint from a caller, who did not want to meet. The caller reported being suspicious of a sedan delivering newspapers in his neighborhood. Dispatchers were not able to discern what was suspicious about a sedan delivering newspapers. The officer was not able to find any vehicles answering the callers’ description in the neighborhood.

Tennis, after dark

7:09 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A would-be tennis player at a town park called for police assistance. Once on the scene, the responding officer learned from the caller that she was unable to find the timer switch for the court lights. The officer helped her find the switch.

Louder than he thought

11:14 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: Responding to a complaint of loud music, an officer arrived and reported hearing the sounds coming from the rear of a home. The officer found the owner and explained the nature of the complaint. The owner said he would turn off the music right away and added he did not realize the volume was at a bothersome level.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Pole position

12:43 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage, not vandalism: A parking mishap led to a toppled light pole and a damaged vehicle. Police reported a driver inadvertently backed into a light pole in a grassy area separating two parking-lot lanes, knocking it over and into a car on the other side. Damage to the car was estimated at about $1,000. The investigating police officer recorded all the information and provided a copy to a caretaker on the property. No one was injured. Both vehicles were able to leave on their own.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Palm down

8:45 p.m., 7000 block of Bayside Drive

Suspicious incident: A resident who had been out of town the weekend previous reported coming home to a pile of palm fronds at his front door. The resident said he didn’t know who could have put them there but acknowledged a recent visit from a code enforcement officer about where he leaves such yard refuse for Waste Management pickup. A check by police of neighbors who might have seen something revealed no insights.

Inside help

8:45 p.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Citizen assist: A resident locked out of her home called police for help. The resident said she was unable to reach a caregiver with an extra set of keys, but that neighbors were assisting her in the meantime. An officer was able to enter the home through an unlocked window and opened the door for the resident.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Diver down

12:29 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller who did not want to meet with police reported seeing divers who were spearfishing in the area. An officer determined their boat was anchored more than 100 feet from a dock and was flying a proper red flag with white diagonal stripe. The officer reported the divers were in compliance with local rules governing their underwater activity.

A sophisticated pallet

5:10 p.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Noise complaint: Police spoke to the driver of a flatbed truck who was using a small forklift to offload pallets while parked in front of a home. An officer told the driver the hours for such work-related noise had passed. The driver said he works for an express trucking company and that he had not been briefed on the work noise rules. He finished unloading and left without incident.

Noisy night

10:03 p.m., 500 block of Hornblower Lane

Noise complaint: A man in a swimming pool was asked to turn down his music following a complaint to police. Officers responding to a complaint first tried the front door but received no answer. As they walked around back, they heard the music and informed the man for the reason of their visit. The man said he didn’t realize the music was loud enough to disturb.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Traffic solution

4:50 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Citizen assist: While on patrol in Longbeach Village, an officer was flagged down by a resident, who related her daughter was trying to drive north on Gulf of Mexico Drive but was hampered by slow traffic. The resident said her daughter asked her to begin walking her direction. The officer gave the resident a ride as far as a nearby commercial plaza, where the resident said she would wait on a bench and eat her food until the daughter reached her.

Outside help

10:43 p.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A resident called police for help in gaining entrance to her apartment building. An officer was able to assist her by properly entering the numerical code into a door-lock system. The officer first confirmed the resident lived there.