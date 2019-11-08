Longboat Key Cops Corner: Marooned on Greer Island

Nov. 2

A little too speedy

8:11 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer spotted an out-of-town car driving over the posted speed limit and pace-clocked it before making a traffic stop. The driver was issued a written warning for the violation.

Into the great wide open

10:08 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: A pair of officers responded to a report of a burglar alarm at a residence. They found the garage door open, and the door into the home unlocked. Together, they searched the home’s interior and found no one inside and no signs of a burglary. The officers secured the garage door after their investigation.

Power to the people

2:41 p.m., 500 block of Jungle Queen Way

Fire stand-by: An officer and personnel from the town’s fire-rescue department were sent to the scene of an arcing wire connected to a malfunctioning electrical transformer. Fire-rescue advised a team from Florida Power & Light was on the way to address the issue.

Your papers, please

3:25 p.m., Off the Key at Jewfish Key

Boating violation: An officer on marine patrol duty spotted a boat operating too fast in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone and conducted a stop. While talking to the boat operator, the officer learned the operator did not have proper registration papers aboard the craft. The operator was given a verbal warning about carrying the boat’s registration papers at all times and obeying the rules of a slow-speed zone.

Upon further review . . .

4:44 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Parking: Police were called regarding a pair of vehicles thought to be parked illegally. The officer who responded determined the vehicles were properly parked and informed the caller of his findings.

Light up the night

6:50 p.m., Off the Key, near Linley Street

Assist other agencies: Working with the police department’s marine patrol officer, the United States Coast Guard issued a written warning to a vessel operator not properly displaying a white anchor light.

That’s the ticket

9:35 p.m., 7000 block of Lois Avenue

Parking: An officer on patrol wrote a parking ticket to a car parked in a no parking zone, which was marked by a nearby sign.

Nov. 3

All is well

12:09 a.m., 700 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Alarm: An officer was sent to a home with an activated alarm. Upon his arrival, the property was checked, and all windows and doors were secure.

No code

5:39 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police responded to an activated alarm at a gated home but did not have a gate code to access the property. A message was left with the property’s key holder.

Timing is everything

7:12 a.m., 700 block of Russell Street

Parking: Police received a call regarding vehicles parked in an area where overnight parking is prohibited. The officer arrived a short time later but was unable to take action because the prohibition extends from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lock it up

9:20 a.m., 500 block of Outrigger Lane

Alarm: Police investigated a report of an activated alarm at a home and found the rear sliding glass door unlocked. There were no signs of a theft or break in. The door was secured and a management company notified.

Smoke, no fire

1:54 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire investigation: Police and fire-rescue units investigated a report of smoke coming from a room at a beachfront hotel. First-responders found a slight indication of smoke and traced it to an air handler in a guest room.

The mute button works

2:19 p.m., Off the Key at Jewfish Key

Noise: The department’s marine patrol officer headed to Jewfish Key on a report of loud music coming from a boat in the area. Upon his arrival, all was quiet and in order in the area.

Hey, that’s our boat

4:17 p.m., Greer Island

Public assist: An officer called to Greer Island found about a dozen people on the beach east of the Longboat Pass bridge. They said they had rented a boat from a Cortez business earlier in the day, and the owner arrived shortly before the officer and took the boat back, stranding them. The police department’s marine patrol officer gave two of the people a ride back to Cortez to pick up their vehicles and return for the others on Greer Island. They said they would contact the rental owner to learn why the boat was taken from them.

Help with communication

10:14 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer on patrol received a phone call from the police station relaying a welfare-check request from a man in the hospital. He said he had been trying to reach his wife by phone but hadn’t connected. The officer went to their home and delivered the message to call the man in the hospital.

Nov. 4

Not a good time for visitors

3:23 a.m., 500 block of Reclinata Drive

Suspicious person: A caller to police said an unknown person came to his door around 3 a.m. The caller couldn’t provide a description and didn’t want to meet. The officer searched the area and didn’t find anyone or see any vehicles.

Droopy

3:55 a.m., 6500 block of Gulfside Road

Assisting other agencies: An officer on patrol spotted a low hanging cable that was part of a TV/digital services provider. The company sent a repair crew.

What time is it? Uh…

9:37 a.m., Police Headquarters

Lost item: A man came to the police station to report his son’s lost watch. He said his son, visiting from out of town, reported losing it while jogging in the northern portion of the island. As his son had to return home, the man was filing the lost-article report for him.

Wrong in the middle

6:14 p.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a car-hauling tractor-trailer was cited for illegal parking/standing or stopping on a highway after a report came into the police department of a truck parked in the center turn lane. The driver was found to be loading a vehicle.

Too close

8:18 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A vehicle was ticketed for parking within 50 feet of the intersection of Poinsetta Avenue and Broadway Street.

Nov. 6

I got this

11:01 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Public service: A caller from a grocery store sought help from police after locking keys and a phone inside a car. The caller arranged to meet an officer in the front of the store, but the officer could not initially find the caller. The caller eventually flagged down the officer to say someone had given him a ride home to retrieve an extra key.

Cause for concern

12:22 p.m., 3500 block of Fair Oaks Way

Alarm: A carbon-monoxide alarm went off in a home with a day-old gas dryer. The fire department checked the house but did not detect any of the harmful gas.

Broadway tickets

5:53 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: An officer conducting speed enforcement saw a car turn from Gulf of Mexico Drive and accelerate east to an estimated 30-34 mph. The officer detected the car at 32 mph with radar in a 20 mph zone. The out-of-town driver was ticketed.

Nov. 7

It flows downhill

4:38 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Police were notified of a water leak from a broken pipe in a fifth floor bathroom. A property manager was notified, and residents of units on the fourth and third floors were aware of the problem. No one was in the second floor unit and water was present in a first floor office.

Must be broken

8:10 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol wrote a warning to a driver who ran a red light. The driver told the officer he thought the light had malfunctioned because of the time spent sitting at the signal.