Longboat Key Cops Corner: Job done

June 4

Job done

11:30 a.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police were called to check out a report of two construction vehicles partially blocking the bicycle lane. The drivers of those two vehicles moved them to a safe space beyond the lane’s boundaries.

Toppled

1:26 p.m., 5900 Emerald Harbor Drive

Property damage: A resident called police to document and take a report on damage done to pool equipment. The resident said a chlorinator had been knocked over, possibly by lawn workers. The damage had taken place two weeks earlier. The officer sent to the address completed a report and noted there was no evidence the damage had been done intentionally.

Making waves

4:11 p.m., 7100 Longboat Drive

Citizen dispute: A resident called police to say that a neighbor operates a boat too fast in a slow-speed zone. The police officer, who spoke to the resident by telephone, said he would request the department’s marine patrol officer patrol in that area.

Protest safely

3:45 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller concerned about the safety of about 15 roadside protesters called police. An officer encountered the group and urged them to stay on the sidewalk or the grass and not approach the roadside because of less-than-optimal weather conditions at the time. The officer reported the protesters were polite, did as they were asked and proceeded without incident.

Who are you?

4:14 p.m., 500 block of Ranger Lane

Suspicious person: A vehicle parked in front of a home drew enough suspicion to warrant a call to police from a resident. An officer sent to investigate learned the man in the car was waiting for a contractor to arrive to speak about a work project being planned.

No one home

5:18 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A customer arrived at a business and knocked on the locked door, to no avail. He called a number listed on the door and got no answer but thought someone was inside. An officer familiar with the business arrived and reported the owner’s truck was not there. A neighboring business employee said the owner next door closed up shop for the day because of inclement weather.

Request: Granted

8:26 p.m., 700 block of Longboat Club Drive

Suspicious person: Police spoke to a man following a dispute with a resident over beach access. The man said he wanted to get to the beach to take sunset photographs but was blocked by the caller. Police explained to the man, who was from out of town, that he was trying to cross private property and should use a public access point. The caller told police he had delivered the same message, but the man became angry and told him to call police.

June 5

Hey, that’s my trash

3:54 p.m., 7000 block of Bayside Drive

Suspicious incident: Police responded to a complaint from a resident who reported witnessing an unknown person drop two bags of trash into her trash can. Police said they would add a patrol request in her neighborhood for the next week to keep an eye on things.

Asleep on the job

4:02 p.m., 500 block of Forest Way

Rescue assist: Police and fire rescue personnel responded to a neighborhood on a report of an unconscious person in parked car. Once the first responders arrived, they learned the man was a driver for a food-delivery company and wasn’t really unconscious. He had been taking a break during his delivery duties and took a nap. The driver was determined to be coherent and alert.

What a feeling!

8:15 p.m., 600 block of Spanish Drive North

Suspicious incident: A resident called police to report a telephone exchange with someone who identified themselves as Cody who claimed to work for an agency investigating seismic activity. Cody said seismic activity had been detected under the resident’s home, and that a helicopter would drop 10,000 gallons of water on the home. The resident said he planned to report the conversation to police, and Cody relented and said it was all a joke.

It’s not the Fourth of July

9:24 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police were called to a town park over what a caller said was fireworks noise. When police arrived, an officer discovered a birthday party in progress and partygoers in possession of sparklers. The officer said no fireworks were allowed. The partygoers extinguished the fireworks and said they would leave after birthday cake had been served.

June 7

Don’t sit so close

5:27 a.m., 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: An officer was sent to the north end of town to investigate a report of someone sleeping on the curb of the Longboat Pass bridge. The officer arrived to find several people fishing from the bridge and one who conceded he had been sitting near the curb. The officer asked the fisherman not to sit so close to traffic.

June 9

Tragic situation

6:57 p.m., 200 block of Sands Point Drive

Rescue: Police and rescue personnel responded to the beach in response to a call about swimmers struggling in the water. Rescuers were called to help a man and a woman struggling against a rip current. Two people attempted to save them. The two victims were taken to the hospital.

No net gain

9:27 a.m., 4300 Falmouth Drive

Suspicious incident: The department’s marine patrol officer was sent to investigate a report of fishermen illegally using nets. The officer arrived to find fishermen breaking no rules. The officer recontacted the caller and informed him of his findings.

Bureau of investigation

5:46 p.m., police headquarters

Noise complaint: A resident came to the police department to lodge a complaint against a neighbor who frequently makes loud noises in the morning. The resident said the sound could be dresser drawers slamming. An officer who took the report suggested the resident call police the next time it happens, with the goal of resolving the issue.

June 10

Captain, my captain

6 p.m., 500 block of Bowsprit Lane

Suspicious incident: A resident called police when they saw three men leaving in a in a neighbor’s boat, which was docked in a backyard canal. The officers on scene contacted a police department supervisor, who in turn contacted the boat’s owner. The owner said he had hired a captain to take the boat out, and all was under control.