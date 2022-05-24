Longboat Key Cops Corner: Jackets are required, sir

Friday, May 13

Jackets required

10:30 a.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating: The town's marine patrol officer stopped a boater in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone and cited him for his inability to produce the required number of life jackets for the people aboard. The officer explained the reason for the stop and delivered a warning for operating on plane in the slow-speed zone as well.

Saturday, May 14

Mom to the rescue

3 a.m., 7200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: While on routine patrol, an officer encountered a vehicle stopped on the roadway at the intersection of Gulf of Mexico Drive and North Shore Road. The vehicle's driver explained he was a food-delivery worker who had run out of gas. He also explained that he had a pizza with him, with which two friends had left to deliver on foot -- a story the officer confirmed via relevant text messages on the driver's phone. The officer told the driver he could not leave his vehicle in the roadway, and that he should make arrangements for gas delivery. The driver called his mother, who agreed to do so.

Helping out

1:15 p.m., near Sister Keys

Agency assistance: The town's marine patrol officer was alerted to a collision between two personal watercraft in which no one was injured, but one vessel was damaged to the point of sinking. The officer notified the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission about the crash and stood by with Manatee County Sheriff's deputies to assist the state officers.

Bad luck

6:42 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Triton Boulevard

Traffic hazard: An officer located a large amount of broken glass in the roadway, as reported by a caller. The officer swept the hazard off the roadway.

Special night

10:53 p.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Noise: Complaints about loud music prompted a response by officers, who found the source of the tunes was a wedding reception. One of the officers spoke with staffers who had the music turned off for the evening.

Sunday, May 15

Boom times

8:21 a.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: After finding a Florida Power and Light crew nearby, police were able to ascertain that reports of a boom in a neighborhood could be traced back to a blown-out electrical transformer.

Tuesday, May 17

The manatees were smiling

1:14 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: A caller to police was concerned about a group of manatees, possibly stranded on the beach. The officer noted the manatees were neither stranded nor injured (manatee mating season runs from March to late October).

Wednesday, May 18

Flashing lights

8:43 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A resident called police to report a town-owned vehicle was parked at a Public Works Department site with its yellow flashing light still operating, though no workers were around. An officer was not immediately able to find the switch for the light on the vehicle and notified Public Works about his findings.

Relaying the call

11:38 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer relayed a plumber's call to Public Works following a report to police of trouble repairing a leaking water main.

Thursday, May 19

Music? Oh, music

12:09 a.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Noise: A pair of officers sent to investigate a report of music playing spoke to a resident in the home's pool area. The resident told officers he did not realize his music was as loud as it was and agreed to turn it off for the night.

Not here

1:39 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Suspicious person: A sergeant and an officer told a man who had been reported to police that there was no panhandling allowed in the town. The man and a companion were escorted on their bicycles south toward Sarasota.

Home, Jeeves

3:48 p.m., 1700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: Police stood by while a mechanic responded to the scene of a disabled school bus along Gulf of Mexico Drive. The officers were on hand until the mechanic arrived, along with a second school bus to transport one remaining student.