Longboat Key Cops Corner: It's breakfast time, right?

Feb. 15

Hungry, but suspicious

6:22 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A patron of a business in a shopping center called police to report a man sitting on a bench, peering inside the window of a closed café. When an officer arrived to speak to the man on the bench, he said he believed the café opened at 6 a.m. but was wrong and was waiting for the business to open.

Just fishin’

3:56 p.m., 100 block of Sands Point Road

That's the ticket Here are the parking violations reported by Longboat Key police between Feb. 15-19, Broadway Street: 3 North Shore Road: 2 Palm Drive: 5

Code enforcement: A man fishing with several companions attracted the attention of a resident, who called police over what she believed to be an illegal business use of the beach. An officer spoke to the man, who runs a charter fishing service, about why he had been called to investigate, but the fishing party denied their outing was a paid charter. Everyone in the party held a proper fishing license and were situated below the low-water line of the beach. No code violation was noted.

Camera wise

4:20 p.m, 6000 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Alarm: An activated alarm alerted police to possible trouble, which an officer investigated. Upon his arrival, the office spoke to the homeowner, who was away, via the home’s video-surveillance system. All doors and windows were secure.

Leafy greens

4:28 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Found property: The manager of a store turned over to police a plastic bag found on the property, containing about a gram of a leafy green substance consistent with the appearance of marijuana. The manager said there was no security camera coverage of the area in which the bag was found. Police took possession of the bag and its contents.

Hmmm, don’t know them

8:25 p.m., 3400 block of Mistletoe Lane

Suspicious vehicle: A rental van backed into a residential driveway looked out of the ordinary to a resident, who called police to report it. Police spoke to the people inside the home, who said they were staying there overnight, and the property belonged to a close relative. Nothing indicating a crime was taking place was reported by the officer. The caller said there had been some boat break-ins in the area previously.

That’s a ticket

9:05 p.m., 6400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A truck driver who parked in the northbound lane, blocking the associated bicycle lane, was ticketed. The driver said he was told to park near a neighborhood church to unload a vehicle for a customer. The officer remained on the scene for traffic control while the truck driver unloaded the customer’s vehicle.

Feb. 16

Trying to stay at the Colony

8:21 a.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer on patrol spoke to an out-of-town man in an RV parked at the site of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort. He told the officer he had stayed there overnight. The officer told the man he was parked on private property and overnight parking is not permitted. The officer delivered a verbal warning, and the man drove off the property immediately.

The keys to solving a mystery

9:29 a.m., police headquarters

Lost property: A man came to the police station to inquire about a set of keys he had lost a few days earlier while riding a bicycle between the north end of the island and a destination in Bradenton Beach. The officer found no report of found keys in town, and recommended the man check with the lifeguard station in Bradenton Beach in case the keys had been turned in to a lost and found. The man similarly spoke to a Bradenton Beach police officer. The officer also said he would email his co-workers about his keys.

Ruff

9:47 p.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Noise: An anonymous caller filed a complaint of barking dogs at a home in the neighborhood. An officer arrived to investigate but heard no barking. The officer spoke to the dog owner about the complaint, while also making note of the dogs’ good health. No response from Animal Control was needed.

Let’s go inside

6:18 p.m., 800 Evergreen Way

Noise: Neighbors called police to report a barking dog, which had been left on an outdoor lanai for what they said was more than six hours. The officer ascertained the dog was in good health and wasn’t barking at the time. A neighbor called the homeowner and received permission to allow the dog to go inside. Animal Control was not needed.

Feb. 17

Not a passing lane

3:50 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol in the northbound lane was overtaken on the left by a vehicle in the center turn lane. The officer performed a traffic stop and delivered a written warning. The driver said she was headed to the beach and did not realize she couldn’t use the center turn lane as a driving lane.

Making waves

3:40 p.m., near Sister Keys

Boating violation: An officer on marine patrol spotted a pontoon boat producing a wake in a slow-speed, minimum wake zone. The officer stopped the vessel and issued a verbal warning for the wake. The operator of the boat was unable to produce such required safety gear as a fire extinguisher and a throwable floatation device. A written citation was issued for the safety-gear violations.

Warm blanket

4:30 p.m., 2500 block of Harbourside Drive

Report of fire: Police and fire-rescue personnel responded to a report of a possible structure fire. Upon inspection, fire-rescue crews found a blanket was caught on the outside of an elevator car, causing a burning smell. No danger was found.

They’re gone now

5:41 p.m., 500 block of Wedge Lane

Noise: A landscaping crew making noise in the neighborhood had already left by the time an officer arrived to speak with the homeowner who reported the disturbance. The homeowner said he would speak directly to the other homeowner about the noise.

Feb. 18

Missed the sign

11:25 a.m., 500 block of Bowsprit Lane

Traffic: An out-of-town man was issued a written warning after an officer on patrol saw him drive past a neighborhood stop sign without stopping. The man said he did not see the sign. Before issuing the warning, the officer found the man had no criminal wants or warrants.

Money saver

11:17 a.m., police headquarters

Found property: A resident came to the police department to turn in a resort-room key he found at a town park. A call to the resort resulted in the room guest coming to pick up the key. The guest thanked the police for saving him the locksmith fee he would have otherwise been charged by the resort.

The right idea

3 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police were called about a vehicle blocking the bicycle lane. As an officer was arriving, the vehicle was in the process of being moved.

Feb. 19

Move it or . . .

7:41 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police sought help from town officers in relaying a message to the owner of a car parked at a boat ramp on the mainland: move the car or it will be towed. A Longboat Key officer spoke with employee at the office of the car owner who said he would pass along the message.

Jamaica fraud attempt

9:38 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Harassing phone call: A resident called police to report a series of three suspicious calls from a person claiming to have a package containing money for delivery. The resident immediately spotted the calls as a scam. When an officer tried to call the number, which originated in Kingston, Jamaica, the connection failed. The officer spoke to the community’s security staff to alert police if someone arrived with a package for the resident.

He’s a good guy

10:37 a.m., police headquarters

Public service: A man with dual U.S./Canadian citizenship came to the police department for help with a letter of good citizenship as part of a permit renewal. A police employee found no records of illicit activity and composed a brief letter to that effect.