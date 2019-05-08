Longboat Key Cops Corner: It was lost, then it was found

April 27

Lost, but found

8:35 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer was called to the Longboat Key Police Department in connection with a citizen who found a wallet. In the wallet was the identification of an out-of-state resident, a collection of credit cards, several other cards, and cash. In the course of the officer’s discussion with the citizen, the owner of the wallet called to say he would be down soon to claim it. Nothing was reported missing.

No passing means no passing

8:34 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol spotted a car passing in a no-passing zone and conducted a traffic stop. With no wants or warrants for the driver’s arrest, the officer issued a verbal warning and allowed the driver to continue on his way.

Splish, splash

11:40 a.m., 500 block of Juan Anasco Drive

Public service: Police were called by a neighbor about a pool pump gushing water through a cracked component. The neighbor reported hearing a gurgling sound nearby and found the problem when he went to investigate. The responding officer shut down the system but was unable to find a contact number for the homeowner. Police were going to research the address to find someone to call about the leak and shut-down pool filtering system.

Nope

12:13 p.m., Greer Island

Dog on the beach: While on patrol on Greer Island, an officer encountered a woman with a dog. The woman told the officer the dog was an emotional support animal. The officer told her only bonafide Americans with Disabilities Act support animals were allowed on the beach. The woman left after receiving a verbal warning. While speaking to the dog owner, the officer noticed a group of men with coolers nearby. When asked if the coolers contained alcohol, the men said they did. The men left with the alcohol after receiving a verbal warning.

A little help

1:40 p.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Public service: Police were alerted by a caller about a woman who seemed to be having trouble getting back into her house and struggling with her walker. When an officer arrived, he found the woman who was walking slowly, and assisted her as she returned to her home. She told the officer she needed no medical attention.

Sign of the times, Part I

3:56 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Code enforcement: An officer on patrol spotted an Open House sign in violation of the town’s sign code. He removed it and placed it a holding area for such signs near Town Hall.

Fore!

4:59 p.m., 500 block of Hornblower Lane

Suspicious circumstance: A resident called police when she found a golf ball in her back yard and suspected someone had been hitting shots from one or two streets over a canal. She said windows have been broken and golf balls found nearby before, but no police report had ever been filed. Police checked with residences nearby but could not positively identify where the ball had come from.

The Shining (less-scary version)

8:42 p.m., 4300 block of Exeter Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Police were called to a neighborhood on a resident’s report of adults and teens shining flashlights around while walking around. Officers searched the area but didn’t find such people. The caller didn’t wish to speak with police.

April 28

Cracking the code

1:19 a.m., 500 block of Hornblower Lane

Alarm: A residential intruder alarm was activated and police were called because the resident mistakenly entered the wrong code. Once police arrived, the case was closed.

Sign of the times, Part II

2:48 p.m., throughout the town.

Code enforcement: Police performing a check of the town found 21 signs in 47 minutes that violated a portion of the town’s rules on temporary signs. The town’s code enforcement officer was notified.

A tradition like no other

9:24 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were advised of an unknown person standing by a resort’s mini-golf course taking digital video with a cell phone. When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone of that description.

April 29

Can’t see

10:52 a.m., 400 block of Neptune Avenue

Traffic: Workers vehicles parked alongside Neptune Avenue were blocking the view of motorists trying to turn to southbound Gulf of Mexico Drive. The responding officer asked the workers to move the vehicles to clear the problem. A verbal warning was delivered.

A fine time

1:07 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A car passed a patrolling officer, who was using radar speed-detection gear, at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. The car was quickly stopped and the driver cited for speeding.

Not what it seemed

4:10 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol spotted a car cross the centerline and the white line on the right side of the lane several times. Suspecting a driver under the influence, the officer performed a traffic stop, but learned the driver was not impaired, but simply unaccustomed to the way the rental car handled. The driver was given a verbal warning.

April 30

Treatment refused

8:34 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic crash: A two-vehicle crash resulted in no trips to the hospital, though one driver refused medics’ recommendations. Police reported one vehicle slowed to turn left on Jungle Queen Way and was struck by a car that pulled out and tried to pass the stopped line of cars. The driver of that car was cited for improper passing.

Putting it on paper

5:30 p.m., 700 block of Jungle Queen Way

Disturbance: A resident came to the police department to file a report about incident with a bicyclist. The resident related to police a past incident in which a bicyclist followed the resident home and argued over sharing the road with cyclists and yielding the right of way to cyclists. Then cyclist rode off. The resident described the cyclist, and police said to contact them again with any further information.