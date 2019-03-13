Longboat Key Cops Corner: In hot water

March 2

The heat is on

12:42 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious people: Police were called to investigate a report of suspicious people gathered at a condo complex’s hot tub. The officer who arrived at the scene found a group of teenagers staying with a relative. The officer watched the group walk back to their relative’s home, using a key fob to open a secured door.

That’s where it went

8:59 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Police went to a resident’s home to inform them their drivers license had been reported found at a store in Bradenton.

Boys will be . . .

12:54 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Juvenile acts: An officer on marine patrol reported seeing three youths jump from the Longboat Pass Bridge. He beached his boat and called the boys over to talk with them. The officer also called one of the boys’ parents, who was nearby and came to meet with the officer. The parent apologized and assured the officer she would take care of the matter. The boys were released to the parent.

Damage delivery

2:33 p.m., 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: Damage done to a roof soffit overlooking a residential parking lot prompted a call to police. The investigating officer reported the damage appeared to have been done by a box truck or van.

Leap of illegality

6:21 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Juvenile acts: Police responded to a report of six juveniles jumping from the Longboat Pass bridge. A marine patrol officer arrived to find no one in the water, in the area of Coquina Park or on the span attempting to jump.

No fans of beach music

7:42 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Noise: Police asked the crew of a boat beached near Longboat Pass to turn down their music. The boaters complied.

Can’t stay here

8:17 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Camping: A police officer spotted a vehicle, pop-up trailer and generator in the parking lot of a park. The officer told the people with the trailer the park closes at 11 p.m. and overnight camping was prohibited. They left.

March 3

Open-door policy

7:28 a.m., 500 block of Bayview Drive

Security check: Police checked out a report of a home with an open garage door. The resident was not present, and nothing seemed out of place inside the garage. A neighbor said the door had been open since the previous day. The officer was able to secure the door.

What’s the hurry?

2:07 p.m., 6400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: A driver heading south was issued a written warning for passing in a no-passing zone.

They’re new

3:37 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating violation: A pair of riders on personal watercraft were stopped because their vessels did not display registration numbers, in keeping with regulations requiring them. The riders said the vessels were recently purchased.

Rubbish kayak

4:34 p.m., near north end of Longboat Key

Vessel adrift: A kayak nearly completely submerged was pulled from the water near the Linley Street boat ramp. Officers reported the kayak likely had a hole in the hull. The town’s Public Works Department was called to dispose of it.

March 4

Stop means stop

8:45 a.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Traffic: A driver was given a written warning after an officer saw a car fail to stop at an intersection. The driver acknowledged not stopping and said he was in a hurry.

That’s a penalty stroke

10:28 a.m., 3000 Harbourside Drive

Traffic: A man who said he thought his car was in park learned otherwise after it rolled in a pond near the Harbourside golf course. The responding officer reported arriving to find a car submerged up to its trunk. A tow company recovered the car, but a stretch of turf was damaged while the car was pulled from the water.

Wanted for questioning: Mother Nature

12:39 p.m., 5600 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A caller reported a case of criminal mischief to his neighbor’s beach chair. The caller said the chair looked fine the previous day but later looked broken. The officer who examined the chair reported finding broken hinges that appeared to be rusted through.

Tag, you’re it

8:35 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: A police officer reported being approached by a citizen carrying an out of state license plate and license plate holder, which were found in a nearby shopping plaza’s parking lot. No vehicles around seemed to be missing a license plate. The plate was taken to the police department for safe keeping.

Party hearty!

9:20 p.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise disturbance: Responding to a complaint about noise, an officer reported finding a gathering of 10-15 women having an outdoor party. The officer asked for the loud music to be shut off and told the group of the noise complaint – in terms of the music and the general sound of the party. The party was told that if police needed to return because of additional complaints, “stringent measures” might be taken.

March 5

Feathered impact

12:25 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A property management company called police to report a broken window, likely caused by a bird. A representative of the company said the broken glass had been cleaned up after the window had been broken sometime during the week of Feb. 25. The officer reported finding brown feathers below the window.

March 6

No drinking

1:21 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Beverage violation: A report of beachgoers bringing alcohol to the shore prompted a visit by a police officer. The officer asked the adults if their cooler contained alcoholic drinks, and they acknowledged it did. They were told this was prohibited, so they gathered their belongings and left.

Just fishin’

5:11 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A caller to police reported a man and female child were fishing under the New Pass bridge and was concerned about the situation. The officer who arrived learned girl was actually an adult and nothing suspicious was taking place.