Longboat Key Cops Corner: He's fine, he just look unconscious

May 16

Catchin’ some ZZZZs

12:14 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Following a report of an unconscious man in a car, police and fire-rescue units arrived and immediately began to render aid. The man, a guest of the resort at which the car was parked, told first responders he had simply fallen asleep in his mother’s car. Fire-rescue medically cleared the man, and police confirmed he was indeed a guest and was due to check out of the establishment later that day.

Motion, detected

7:37 a.m., 1600 block of Harbor Sound Drive

Alarm: Police officers found no signs of forced entry or other crimes at a home in which an alarm had been activated. A conversation with the resident indicated the alarm was likely triggered accidentally by the indoor motion detectors.

Boats on the beach

11:26 a.m., 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A beachfront resident who watched as three boats anchored beyond the surf and their occupants came ashore called police, concerned about their adherence to the town’s beach-closure orders. An officer spoke to the group of boaters, who said they would go elsewhere and did.

It’s a matter of sight

1:37 p.m., 500 block of Yardarm Lane

Parking: A pickup truck that blocked a driveway while a landscaping crew was unloading moved to another location following a neighbor’s call to police. The neighbor said family members often have difficulty seeing approaching traffic from their driveway when vehicles are parked in that position.

On its own

1:37 p.m., off the key near the 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating call: Police received word of a small boat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico and responded. On the way, officers aboard the police department patrol boat were told the small boat had been retrieved.

Captain Oblivious

4:17 p.m., off the key near Jewfish Key

Boating: The police marine patrol stopped a rented deck boat for proceeding with excessive speed and creating a wake in a low-speed zone. The operator, who said he was unfamiliar with the area and its regulations, was told about the slow-speed boundaries. The vessel passed a routine police safety inspection.

At your service

4:25 p.m., 6300 block of Gulfside Road

Dog complaint: A dog on the beach was found to be a properly leashed and documented service dog, which are the only variety of dogs allowed on town beaches.

Against the current

4:27 p.m., off the key near Jewfish Key

Boating: Two people on a paddleboard were spotted making slow progress against the current toward the Coquina Beach boat ramp. They accepted the police marine patrol officer's offer of assistance and boarded the boat with their gear for the ride. They thanked officers for their help.

Against the rules

6:50 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A sedan found behind police barricades and yellow tape in a closed-to-vehicles beach access point was ticketed for improper parking.

We were just leaving

7:05 p.m., 5700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog complaint: A caller to police complained about two dogs walking on the beach. As police arrived, the dogs and their owners were already departing.

Over the line

8:04 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Parking: After a called-in report of an improperly parked vehicle, police confirmed the pickup truck had been parked beyond the setback lines intended to keep driveways clear. The truck was ticketed. A similarly parked vehicle was also ticketed down the block.

May 17

Paws before coming ashore

12:19 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating: An officer spoke to a group of boaters anchored just off the beach about the dog aboard their vessel. He reminded the group that dogs were not permitted on the beach, should they choose to come ashore.

Alarming

3:17 p.m., 700 block of Longboat Club Road

Alarm call: Police and fire-rescue units were alerted to a fire alarm report and went to investigate. No fire was found, but the responding officer was told there was a problem with the building’s fire-suppression sprinkler system.

Overturned

5:11 p.m., off the key in Sarasota

Boating call: The town’s marine patrol officer was called to assist Sarasota police following a report of an overturned sailboat and occupant overboard. Before the marine unit could arrive, the sailor had righted the boat and was back aboard.

Locked up

10:43 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: While performing a routine security check of a business, an officer discovered an unlocked door. The officer checked inside and confirmed there was no sign of forced entry or foul play. The officer was able to lock the door.

Open gateway

5:44 a.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Alarm: Following an alert about an activated home alarm, an officer discovered the rear gate of the property open. A check of the home’s doors and windows indicated no sign of forced entry or foul play.

May 19

Helping others

3:56 p.m., 0 block of Twin Shores Boulevard

Assisting other agencies: A town police officer assisted two marine patrol officers from Sarasota Police in the delivery of a city boating citation to a resident. The Longboat Key officer assisted and the task was completed.

Lead the way

4:16 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: A couple with a muzzled and leashed dog were told by police that dogs were not permitted on the beach. They cooperatively left the area after receiving a verbal warning.

Above-ground damage

6:22 p.m., 500 block of Halyard Lane

Public service: A resident called police to report damage done to residential landscaping by a crew installing underground utility cables. The resident sought a report to document the damage. An officer took the report and relayed his information to the town’s Public Works Department and the Town Commission.

Ticket to park

11:15 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Parking: A police officer wrote a parking ticket for a vehicle parked along Broadway Street after established parking hours.

May 20

Right idea, wrong outcome

12:06 a.m., 3400 Mistletoe Lane

Alarm: A triggered fire alarm alerted police and fire-rescue crews. The homeowner relayed that a change of batteries likely set off the alarm, not an emergency situation.

Tight squeeze

2:01 p.m., 500 block of Edlee Lane

Parking: Police were called to address an improperly parked construction vehicles blocking a driveway on a narrow street. The officer spoke to the truck’s owners, and the vehicles were moved.

Floating violations

1:30 p.m., Linley Street boat ramp

Boating: While on marine patrol, an officer ascertained a vessel was anchored within 150 feet of the town’s boat ramp, and a dinghy was moored to the ramp’s dock, both of which in violation of regulations. The officer advised the boat owner of both infractions and issued a citation.

It’s gone

2:55 p.m., 6900 Longboat Key Drive

Lost item: A woman called police to report a lost purse with a wallet inside. The woman said she had been to a town restaurant and to the beach. The restaurant told her they had not found a purse.