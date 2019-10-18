Longboat Key Cops Corner: Helping out with medical calls

Oct. 12

Stepping in to help out

12:12 a.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police were sent to a home along with Longboat Key Fire Rescue on a lift-assist call. The person was helped back to bed, and did not require further attention or a trip to the hospital.

Rapid response

8:29 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue/illness: An officer assisted fire-rescue personnel on an illness call. The patient was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No medical problem

8:59 a.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue/illness: Fire-rescue personnel and police responded to a medical call. Upon their arrival, they discovered there was no health emergency but rather a malfunction of medical equipment at the residence.

One call, two concerns

9:05 a.m., 3200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue/illness: Police and fire teams responded to a medical call involving a fall. The patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and police helped firefighters find the patient’s vehicle and move it from a temporary parking spot.

In the breeze

11:01 a.m., at police headquarters

Found property: A resident came to the police station on Gulf of Mexico Drive to turn in a credit card and insurance card found along a roadway. Attempts to find a telephone number for the person listed on the cards were unsuccessful, so the two cards were placed into secure storage at the police department.

How rude

12:49 p.m., 6500 block of Bayou Hammock Road

Suspicious people: A visitor returning home with the resident of a gated community called police regarding an encounter with a pair of women in a car. In relaying the experience, the visitor said she and the resident pulled up to the gate behind a car occupied by two women, waiting to pass through the gate. When the resident approached the car to offer help, the two women were reportedly rude and refused to answer questions about who they were trying to see inside the community. The visitor who called police did not wish to be contacted further and left the area before police arrived.

Watch for the manatees

1:10 p.m., off the key

Boating violation: An officer on marine patrol for the police department issued a verbal warning to the operator of a personal watercraft for excessive speed in a slow-speed zone and in a manatee zone.

Crikey!

5:20 p.m., 500 Halyard Lane

Animal call: A resident called police concerned about a snake in her home. The officer arrived and found the reptile near sliding glass doors at the rear of the home. The officer picked up the snake, took it outdoors and released it unharmed.

Alarming, but explainable

11:37 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Alarm: The activation of a bank’s alarm sent police to investigate. The building was secure, but the power had recently failed. Lights were visible inside the building. With no keyholder on hand, the investigating officer cleared the scene.

Oct. 13

Sign of the times

3:34 p.m., 200 block of North Shore Road

Parking: Police issued a parking violation for an out-of-state car parked in a marked No Parking zone while also blocking a private driveway. While the out of state tag came back as not on file, the vehicle was confirmed through its vehicle identification number.

Not unconscious

4:26 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Rescue/illness: Police accompanied fire-rescue paramedics on a report of an unconscious patient at a restaurant. When first-responders arrived, they learned the patient was conscious and had never been otherwise. The patient was treated and was not transported.

No one stopped

7:24 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Police were called to the area near Fire Station 2 on a report of an injured goose. The officer who responded located one Canada goose dead, apparently hit by a vehicle, and a second critically injured. The second goose was euthanized because of its injuries. No vehicles stopped in the area.

Oct. 14

Not here

1:38 a.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Assist other agencies: Helping out another Sarasota County police agency, a Longboat Key officer was sent to a local address to help locate a missing juvenile. The officer found the home at the address to which he was sent to be vacant. The other police agency was alerted to the results of the officer’s investigation.

Watch out, kid

2:48 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Juvenile acts: Concerns were raised by a caller to police about the safety of a juvenile cyclist in the parking lot of a busy shopping center. An officer sent to that address found a single cyclist and advised him of the complaint. The officer asked the cyclist to ride somewhere else. The cyclist pedaled away without incident.

You got me

7:27 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: A driver was clocked on radar at 40 mph in a 20 mph zone. The driver conceded that speeding was taking place. A citation was issued.